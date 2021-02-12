The Best Comedies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: February 11th Comedies can be difficult to compare. Sometimes you’re in the mood for something cerebral, and other times you just want to watch people get punched in the nuts. While there are definitely some gems in Netflix’s movie sections, you have to dig through a lot of straight-to-DVD sequels and bad indie flicks to find the best comedies to watch. While people have cracked the code for finding the best comedies on Netflix right now, we’ve put together a list of some of the funniest movies as a starting point in your quest for the perfect Friday night in. Related: The Best 90s Movies On Netflix Right Now 1. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 8.3/10 Even if you’ve never seen any of the Monty Python films, you most certainly know of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s been quoted, memed, gif-ed, and idolized by comedy fans for generations. At its core, it’s a parody of the legends of King Arthur and his knights. It’s stocked with an impressive cast — John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Gilliam, etc — and its full of eccentric characters, bizarre adventures, and gut-bustingly funny jokes. Think failed Trojan Rabbits, modern-day murder investigations, animated monsters, and musical numbers. Intellectual midgets everywhere will love it. Add To Netflix Queue

2. John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (2019) Run Time: 110 min | IMDb: 7.6/10 Comedian John Mulaney delivers another brilliantly off-kilter comedy special for Netflix, this time paying tribute to children's programming of the past with Mulaney and some friends palling around with kids for most of the 70-minute runtime. Jake Gyllenhaal gets deliciously weird as Mr. Music, and there's a tween talk show with Richard Kind, but it's Mulaney — who foregoes a script in favor of honest, insightful, darkly comedic convos with these kids — who really shines here. 3. Superbad (2007) Run Time: 113 min | IMDb: 7.6/10 Jonah Hill and Michael Cera play a couple of best friends in search of a good time in this raunchy high school comedy from pals Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) hope to close out their senior year by getting wasted and getting laid with a blow-out to end all blow-outs. Their mission to get booze for the party, impress their crushes, and have a memorable night is derailed rather quickly thanks to fake IDs, a couple of incompetent cops, bar fights, and their own bickering. It's a gross, over-the-top, and surprisingly poignant look at friendship and what happens when we outgrow people. 4. Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019) Run Time: 82 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 Zach Galifianakis brings back his beloved comedy talk show, this time in movie form. The viral internet series that saw the funny-man sit down for awkward interviews with celebs and presidents was picked up by Funny or Die, and it seems that Will Ferrell wants the final ten episodes he's owed, so Zach and his crew go on the road to have some rather hostile chats with people like Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves, and David Letterman.

5. 28 Days (2000) Run Time: 103 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 Sandra Bullock helps lighten the mood in this dramedy about a young woman struggling to confront her addictions. Bullock plays Gwen, a newspaper columnist who drunkenly crashes a limo during her sister's wedding and is forced to choose between jail time or rehab. She chooses to get sober, but not before meeting a handful of colorful characters at the rehab facility she's staying in and breaking her ankle after falling three stories in search of pills. The subject matter is heavy but Bullock is so damn likable and funny — especially paired with Steve Buscemi — that it doesn't ever feel like a drag. 6. Dolemite Is My Name (2019) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 7.3/10 Eddie Murphy stages a bit of a comeback in this biopic about famed comedian, actor, showman Rudy Ray Moore, better known as Dolemite to fans of his raunchy comedy albums, stand-up tours, and blaxploitation films. Murphy plays Moore at the beginning of his career when he was just a record store clerk looking to break out in the business. He's joined by a cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Ron Cephas Jones, Tituss Burgess, and others, but it's Murphy who shines here, giving possibly the best performance of his career as a man who will stop at nothing to pursue his dream. 7. Easy A (2010) Run Time: 92 min | IMDb: 7/10 This teen comedy officially put Emma Stone on the map, handing her the lead in a modern-day retelling of The Scarlet Letter — just without most of the Puritanical bullsh*t and witchcraft slander. Stone plays Olive, a fairly clean-cut student who sheds her good-girl image when she pretends to have sex with a friend at a party. She starts trading imaginary sex for clout (and gift cards) but her growing reputation begins to wreak havoc on her friendships and romantic life. Stone has enviable leading-lady status here and she's supported by a terrific cast.

8. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Edgar Wright's 2010 action comedy about a hapless boy who must defeat evil ex-boyfriends in order to win the hand of the girl he loves is a fast-paced ride that bombards the senses. Michael Cera plays a loveable goof in the titular hero, a young man enamored with a woman named Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). In order to be with his lady love, Scott must fight her evil exes, six guys, one girl, who challenge him to truly strange contests. The film is a cinematic mash-up of Japanese anime and gamer culture, intended for the crowd who grew up on Nintendo and comic books, but it brings plenty of laughs all the same. 9. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) Run Time: 122 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this drama that's equal parts rom-com and a harrowing look at mental illness. Cooper plays Pat Solitano, a former high school teacher who recently completed a stint at a mental institution. Things aren't going well for Pat. He's moved back in with his overbearing parents (a wickedly-funny Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver), his now ex-wife cheated on him, he doesn't get along with his therapist, and he's operating under the delusion that if he gets fit and gets his sh*t together, he can get his wife back. Lawrence plays Tiffany, a young woman with problems of her own. She's depressed after the death of her husband and prefers sex with strangers to drown the pain. The two strike up a friendship that pushes both to their mental and emotional limits. It's a messy, complicated love story, which makes for a nice change of pace if sappy-sweet rom-coms just aren't doing it for you. 10. Mr. Right (2015) Run Time: 95 min | IMDb: 6.3/10 You've probably never heard of this rom-com starring Anna Kendrick and Sam Rockwell, which is a damn shame because the two have great chemistry on screen and the plot's just quirky enough to feel refreshingly different from anything else on this list. Kendrick plays Martha, a woman reeling from a bad break-up and searching for direction in her life who meets Rockwell's Francis, a hitman who targets his own employers and is on the run from a nasty government agent (and excellent Tim Roth). It's weird, but in a fun way, ya know? 11. Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 The early aughts action-comedy borrows elements from famous Kung Fu films of the '70s and pairs them with a completely ridiculous plot and some impressive cartoon-style fight sequences to produce a wholly original flick that we guarantee will make you marvel. The film follows the exploits of two friends, Sing and Bone, who impersonate gang members in the hopes of joining a gang themselves, but they inadvertently strike up a gang war that nearly destroys the slums of the city. Of course, the real draw here is the absurdist, over-the-top comedy that takes place during some of the film's biggest action sequences. It's laugh-out-loud funny, but only if you check your brain at the door.

12. The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs (2009) Run Time: 133 min | IMDb: 7.3/10 The Coen brothers are back with a slick new Western romp, one that serves as an ode to all of the tropes present in Hollywood's best Wild West adaptations. Split into six parts, each story is loosely connected although thematically and tonally different. Tim Blake Nelson stars as the titular hero, a sharpshooting songster who takes part in the film's opening musical portion. From there, we get stories of outlaws getting their due, prospectors mining for gold, ghostly hauntings, and wagon trails. Forget trying to follow the thread and simply enjoy the ride with this one. 13. Safety Not Guaranteed (2012) Run Time: 86 min | IMDb: 7/10 Aubrey Plaza, Jake Johnson, and Mark Duplass star in this quirky, soulful comedy from director Colin Trevorrow. Johnson plays a disillusioned reporter who, along with two weird interns (Plaza and Karan Soni) travel to do a story on a guy who put a time-travel ad in the local paper. Duplass plays that guy, a paranoid, genuinely kind man who forms a bond with Plaza's offbeat Darius and invites her to be his partner on his next trip. From there, things just get even more strange. 14. The Other Guys (2010) Run Time: 107 min | IMDb: 6.6/10 Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg make a surprisingly perfect comedic duo and the two draw on their Grumpy Old Men-like chemistry for this buddy cop action flick about two mismatched NYPD officers who uncover a plot by a multinational corporation to steal millions from the city's police retirement fund. Wahlberg plays the brawns, a quick-tempered detective forced to babysit Ferrell's mild-mannered accountant after he accidentally shot Derek Jeter during the World Series. That right there should tell you all you need to know about this film.

15. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (2020) Run Time: 123 min | IMDb: 6.6/10 Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams take on the planet's most-watched singing competition with this campy comedy about an Icelandic duo named Fire Saga, who are set on achieving glory on the world's biggest stage. Ferrell and McAdams play Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, artists chosen to represent their nation in the Eurovision Song Contest, a real competition that features musicians from all over the world, who are often performing in wild get-ups. Dan Stevens almost steals the show while Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato make appearances. We're calling it now: "Volcano Man" is going to be a bop for the ages. 16. Ocean's Eleven (2001) Run Time: 116 min | IMDb: 7.6/10 Steven Soderbergh gave us one of the slickest heist films of the decade when he delivered this caper about a group of suave criminals with plans to rob a Las Vegas casino. George Clooney plays Danny Ocean, a con-man recently released from prison who gets the gang back together again — the gang is Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck, Bernie Mac, Scott Caan, and Matt Damon — to rob a casino owner who just happens to be dating his ex (played by Julia Roberts). It sounds like more of a soap opera than it is, and it works because Soderbergh mixes sharp comedy with high emotional stakes. 17. My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 6.3/10 Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz star in this classic rom-com about a woman set upon preventing her best friend's marriage. Roberts plays Julianne, a woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend, Michael (Mulroney), just days before he's supposed to wed his rich fiance, Kim (Diaz). Roberts attends the festivities, befriending Kim while also trying to split the pair up, using wedding planning mishaps and bar karaoke to prove how wrong they are for one another. It'd be cringeworthy if Roberts wasn't so damn lovable, and Diaz wasn't hilariously naive.

18. Yes God Yes (2019) Run Time: 78 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer stars in this hormonally-charged teenage comedy, playing a young, naive high-schooler at a co-ed Catholic institution who goes through a kind of sexual awakening on a spiritual retreat. Dyer's Alice is curious about sex, too curious for the priests teaching her morality classes at school and her judgemental classmates. When they all go on a three day retreat, Alice fields nasty rumors about her nonexistent sexual experience while pursuing an older boy and learning the truth about everyone else's kinks. It's the kind of buttoned-up, raunchy hornfest that you'd expect from a movie exploring how religion represses sexuality, and Dyer is hilarious in it. 19. Runaway Bride (1999) Run Time: 116 min | IMDb: 5.6/10 Poor ratings from critics aside, this is one of the defining rom-coms of the 90s. Its story is a bit outdated: a woman with commitment issues strikes up an ill-timed romance with a journalist sent to cover her upcoming nuptials. But it works because Julia Roberts is just so damn likable and her chemistry with Richard Gere is still Pretty-Woman-levels hot. 20. Lady Bird (2017) Run Time: 94 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Greta Gerwig's love letter to her hometown of Sacramento, California follows Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf as they navigate the often-frustrating relationship between mother and daughter. Ronan plays "Ladybird," a young woman attending Catholic school who longs for the culture and change of scenery that New York City promises. Her mother, Metcalf, is overbearing and overprotective, and the family's lack of money and social standing contributes to a rift between the two. Some hard truths are explored in this film, but watching Ronan manage teenage angst, first love, and everything in between will give you all kinds of nostalgia.

21. The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience (2019) Run Time: 30 min | IMDb: 7/10 Andy Samberg and his Lonely Island crew have given us plenty of comedy gems over the

24. Hail, Caesar! (2016) Run Time: 106 min | IMDb: 6.3/10 The Coen brothers give fans another ridiculous romp supported by a mind-blowing cast of A-listers — think George Clooney, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton… really, we could go on. The film follows Brolin’s Eddie Mannix, a Hollywood fixer in the 1950s trying to uncover what happened to a major star who disappeared while filming an upcoming studio blockbuster. Hijinks ensue when nosy reporters and paranoid movie execs get involved. Add To Netflix Queue 25. The Incredible Jessica James (2017) Run Time: 83 min | IMDb: 6.5/10 Anyone who caught Jessica Williams during her tenure on The Daily Show knows that she’s destined for greatness. Despite being so young, she had a confidence, a voice, and a commanding presence that you just can’t fake. The Incredible Jessica James is her first starring vehicle since her time as a correspondent, and it is a true testament to where she’s headed. In a clever look at the life of a struggling playwright who is getting over a breakup, The Incredible Jessica James allows Williams to unleash her fire in the most charming way possible, and she and Chris O’Dowd have an easy chemistry that makes you root for them to make it despite not having a thing in common. Having just come out last year, The Incredible Jessica James is still one of the best comedy movies Netflix has delivered. Add To Netflix Queue 26. The Long Dumb Road (2018) Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 Jason Mantzoukas plays the road trip buddy from hell in this adventure comedy from Hannah Fidell. Mantzoukas is an enraged car mechanic (and probably an alcoholic) who invites himself along when college-bound teenager Nat (Tony Revolori) offers him a ride into town. That small gesture of kindness backfires in a big way when Richard (Mantzoukas) hijacks the trip, struggling to manage his past mistakes and bleak outlook while Nat pursues his dream of photographing the original Americana. Add To Netflix Queue 27. Sex and the City (2008) Run Time: 145 min | IMDb: 5.6/10 Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte are back to celebrate their friend’s engagement, and then console her post breakup in this follow-up film to the hit HBO series. Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie, the Vogue columnist with a ridiculously-good closet, who’s finally marrying Mr. Big, but when he leaves her at the altar after months of planning an extravagant New York wedding, it’s up to her girls to get her out of that post-breakup slump. It takes a trip to Mexico, and an ill-timed bout of diarhea to do it. Add To Netflix Queue