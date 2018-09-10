Netflix

Finding the perfect date night movie is trickier than you might think. Not only are you forced to compromise your personal tastes when it comes to film in order to find a flick that both you and your partner can enjoy, you must also contend with the knowledge that whatever feature you choose is going to set the mood for your entire night. A bit of a thrill is good for cuddling up on the couch together, but too much fright and gore might put you off any romantic plans later. Fun and flirty is always a good choice, but stray too far into the sappy romantic drama space and one or both of you might start questioning your own relationship and how it measures up to your favorites on screen.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work of sifting through the best romcoms, romance dramas, erotic thrillers and more that Netflix has to offer to find the perfect movie to set the mood for a damn good date night.

Set It Up (2018)

Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 6.6/10

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell star in this office rom-com with a bit of a twist. Instead of the two young co-stars falling in love, it’s Deutch and Powell who try to set up their overbearing, workaholic bosses with each other so that they can get a break from their demanding jobs. Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs play the employers from hell, and Deutch and Powell put themselves through the ringer to make the pair fall in love, and to make us laugh. It’s superficial and cute, so really, it’s the perfect movie binge for a Friday night.