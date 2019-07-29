The Best Documentaries On HBO Now And HBO Go Right Now

Getty Image

Forget superheroes and dark comedies and circus-themed musicals, the best movies on HBO are in the nonfiction class. The streaming platform has worked to cultivate a library of documentaries that touch on a variety of real-world issues, delivering fascinating stories and complex narratives, with real-life heroes leading the charge. From sports scandals to horrific true crime stories and a behind-the-scenes look at a TV show that made history, here are the best docs on HBO Now and HBO Go.

At The Heart of Gold (2019)

Run Time: 88 min | IMDb: 8.1/10

Erin Lee Carr takes an unflinching look at the scandal that rocked the world of USA Gymnastics in 2016. After a group of brave women testified that national team doctor Larry Nassar has sexually assaulted them, an investigation was launched that uncovered the shocking extent of Nassar’s abuse – dating back decades and involving hundreds of young girls and women in the sport.

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (2015)

Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 8/10

Alex Gibney helms this fascinating look into the truly bizarre world of Scientology. Based on the findings of journalist Lawrence Wright, the doc peers inside the inner-workings of the Church, from its beginnings as the brainchild of L. Ron Hubbard and his love of science-fiction, it its infiltration of Hollywood — Tom Cruise and John Travolta are members — and its cult-like practices, all through interviews with former members.