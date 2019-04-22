The Best Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Editor-in-Chief
04.22.19

Netflix

Last Updated: April 22nd

Streaming video is the best thing that’s ever happened to documentaries. People who would never have paid for a ticket to a theatrical nonfiction film are now, thanks to Netflix’s robust selection, scarfing down the stuff by the barrel. But where to start among the masses? Here are 25 of the best documentaries on Netflix right now to get you going, covering a variety of themes and real stories.

Related: The Best Netflix Original Series Right Now, Ranked

best docs on netflix

Netflix

Fyre (2019)

Run Time: 97 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

Even if you’ve already witnessed the madness of this real-life horror story over on Hulu, you should see it again on Netflix. Hulu’s Fyre Fraud feels like more of a thinkpiece directed at the millennials who were suckered into buying tickets to a luxurious music fest on a secluded island in the Bahamas. Netflix’s Fyre does a better job of placing you in the action, giving you a real feel for the chaos and an understanding of how so many people could’ve been roped into this doomed venture.

Add To Netflix Queue

Netflix

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019)

Run Time: 137 min | IMDb: 8/10

Beyoncé’s history-making Coachella performance was enough to temporarily rename the music festival Beychella last year, and now fans who couldn’t afford to see Queen Bee perform live get a backstage pass to the show with this doc. Are there killer performances, musical mash-ups, and dance routines? Sure. But what really makes this music doc stand-out besides the talent of its star is the intimate look fans are given into Beyoncé’s personal life, from her surprise pregnancy to her struggle to get in shape before the event and all the in-between madness and heartbreak.

Add To Netflix Queue

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Beyonce#Documentaries#Netflix
TAGSBEYONCEDocumentariesNETFLIXwhat to watch

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 7 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 7 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP