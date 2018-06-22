IFC Films

Netflix knows we all love drama. It’s why the streaming service has a seemingly endless catalog of titles in the genre. But with so many choices, someone needs to do the messy, thankless job of separating the good from the award-winningly good. And with the help of some caffeine and an unfailing internet connection, we’ve rounded up the 15 best dramas Netflix has to offer. These are the films that define the zeitgeist; they’ve won Academy Awards, propelled stars to greatness, made millions of dollars at the box office, and are continuously quoted by self-proclaimed movie-aficionados.

In other words, these are the dramatic films that need to be in your queue.

The Imitation Game (2014)

Run Time: 114 min | IMDb: 8/10

Benedict Cumberbatch brings brilliant mathematician Alan Turing to life in this historical, biographical British drama. Turing was a genius whose work enabled the British to crack German code and win World War I. He was also a deeply troubled man who was forced to conceal his homosexuality and ultimately castrate himself to continue his life’s work. So yeah, this film gets pretty dark, but Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley are worth the watch.