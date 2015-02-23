Meet The Director Who Refused To Get Played Off At The Oscars. Twice.

Neil Patrick Harris’s opening number was phenomenal, but many of his jokes and audience banters didn’t go over so well. But that was all before Ida director Pawel Pawlikowski accepted the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
First, he nervously approached the microphone and told one of the ceremony’s best self-deprecating jokes:
“How did I get here? We made a film about black and white, about the need for silence and withdrawal from the world and contemplation. And here we are at this epicenter of noise and world attention!”
Like filmmakers and film buffs falling head over wings for Birdman, the audience laughed at Pawlikowski’s clever joke.
Then, while he was busy thanking his dead wife and parents, the orchestra tried to play him off. Twice. Pawlikowski ignored both attempts and thanked everyone he wanted to. He even commended his Polish crew who were “probably drunk now.”
You’ve got a new fan, Pawlikowski.
(Via ABC)
I thought it was the Oscars today? Now this guy is accepting an Academy award? How the fuck am I supposed to keep up with irrelevant awards shows? How now will I know what anonymous hollywood octogenarian’s favorite white friendly movie of the year was?
Can’t tell if you are a troll, or genuinely didn’t know that the Oscars ARE the Academy Awards…
I think an article about the Best Foreign Film award was the wrong venue for you to try to make your dumb point.
These all seem like valid points, but admittedly this director seemed to make these awards single handedly worth while. Also, no I genuinely did not know they were one and the same. I suppose it’s still as worthwhile to me either way though. Go old man Hollywood!
It was a pretty good movie too.
Jeez that dude is hot.
Good for him.
I want somebody to just stage dive into the orchestra pit one day.