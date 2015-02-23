Meet The Director Who Refused To Get Played Off At The Oscars. Twice.

Neil Patrick Harris’s opening number was phenomenal, but many of his jokes and audience banters didn’t go over so well. But that was all before Ida director Pawel Pawlikowski accepted the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

First, he nervously approached the microphone and told one of the ceremony’s best self-deprecating jokes:

“How did I get here? We made a film about black and white, about the need for silence and withdrawal from the world and contemplation. And here we are at this epicenter of noise and world attention!”

Like filmmakers and film buffs falling head over wings for Birdman, the audience laughed at Pawlikowski’s clever joke.

Then, while he was busy thanking his dead wife and parents, the orchestra tried to play him off. Twice. Pawlikowski ignored both attempts and thanked everyone he wanted to. He even commended his Polish crew who were “probably drunk now.”

You’ve got a new fan, Pawlikowski.

(Via ABC)