The 2018 Oscars were awarded Sunday night (full list of winners here), and Twitter was in top form making snarky comments and growing more inebriated as the night wore on. As is our usual custom, we’re going to highlight some of the funnier comments and moments.

Due to the gaffe at last year’s Academy Awards, people were checking their envelopes:

The #Oscars are making sure you know you have the right envelope this year. pic.twitter.com/S6QdGyDkEq — Travon Free (@Travon) March 5, 2018

always check the receipts pic.twitter.com/bp2EoI3rR2 — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) March 5, 2018

Guillermo del Toro got to check more than one envelope. He won the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture for his merman sex romp (this might be the wrong genre description but we’re rolling with it) The Shape of Water:

THIS BEEN IN MY DRAFTS SON pic.twitter.com/FQwWXjXS2g — space cowboy (@JJ_Avrams) March 5, 2018

Some on Twitter envisioned alternate reality versions of his acceptance speech:

What a touching acceptance speech from Guillermo del Toro! pic.twitter.com/YmMdZcAtPR — pixelated boat [ASMR] binaural ~4 hours~ (@pixelatedboat) March 5, 2018

wow did GDT really just get up there and read the AICN blade 2 review verbatim? — ©️♈️®️✝️ (@curtofranklin) March 5, 2018

The Shape of Water was, predictably, the subject of many jokes:

isn’t the answer just ‘the shape of its container’ — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) March 5, 2018

THE SHAPE OF WATER better be sold overseas as YOU FUCKIN' THAT FISH? — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 5, 2018

I can't believe they snubbed The Shape of Water's original song, I Can't Wait To Fuck This Fish — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) March 5, 2018