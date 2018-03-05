The 2018 Oscars were awarded Sunday night (full list of winners here), and Twitter was in top form making snarky comments and growing more inebriated as the night wore on. As is our usual custom, we’re going to highlight some of the funnier comments and moments.
Due to the gaffe at last year’s Academy Awards, people were checking their envelopes:
Guillermo del Toro got to check more than one envelope. He won the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture for his merman sex romp (this might be the wrong genre description but we’re rolling with it) The Shape of Water:
Some on Twitter envisioned alternate reality versions of his acceptance speech:
The Shape of Water was, predictably, the subject of many jokes:
@Caleb seriously man? How lazy are you getting? Half of these are done by the same 2 or 3 people. That @Dave twittter account was posted about 4 or 5 times here. A few others who have multiple jokes. I am not saying some were not worth it, but dude, its TWITTER, they have 330 Million active users, come on man, stop scrolling through one feed and pick 4 jokes from same folks. Explore the internet or don’t bother putting articles like this together. Just sayin’ (p.s. 80% of these were not funny so your “best/funniest jokes” headline is #fakenews at best).
how rustled would you say your jimmies are?
I remember when posts that just listed other people’s tweets had INTEGRITY.
(I mean, you’re not wrong, though.)
And yet not one “putting the best in bestiality” quip
Does Taraji have something specific against Seacrest or just the general disgust most of the human race has for him?
Sexual harrassment allegations.
But supposedly she said later that she wasn’t saying he’s a bad person, she was saying the universe will take care of him because he’s a good person so “keep your chin up.”