There are horror movies, and then there are campy horror movies. Both bring the frights, and both leave you with nightmares, but these B-list horror flicks on this list have a little something extra: they’re just fun as hell to watch. Hauntings, slashers, and evil babysitters — these movies have unlimited imaginations and zero regard for the rules of reality. They’re quirky, funny, and plain ridiculous, which is how they lure you in before scaring the ever-loving sh*t out of you.

Here are the best Halloween movies on Netflix right now, filled with campy fun, B-list horror, and slashers galore.

Candyman (1992)

Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 6.6/10

When a graduate student in Chicago who’s completing her thesis on urban legends accidentally summons the ghost of an artist murdered in the late 19th century, things become a bit hellish. The Candyman was the son of a slave who grew up in polite society, became a painter, and fell in love with a white woman before a lynch mob cut off his painting hand, replaced it with a hook, and doomed him to his current existence. It’s a terrifying commentary on race relations and what we inherit, but even if that flies over your head, you’ll still be sufficiently spooked.

Scream (1996)

Run Time: 111 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

This totally ’90s slash-fest has become a cult classic decades after it first landed in theaters. It’s spawned sequels and TV shows and plenty of comedy sketches and internet memes, but if you actually sit down to watch this thing, you’re bound to have night terrors. That’s because the plot, which follows teens in a small town who are terrorized by a masked murderer who enjoys taunting them before hanging their entrails in backyard trees, capitalizes on our worst fear: that nowhere is safe, not even your own home.

Little Evil (2017)

Run Time: 94 min | IMDb: 5.7/10

Evangeline Lilly and Adam Scott star in this ridiculous horror-comedy flick that satirizes some old genre tropes. Scott plays Gary, a guy who falls in love with a woman with a young son who might just be the Antichrist. He goes to a stepdad support group, tries to take the kid to waterparks, and even visits the lone surviving ex of his new girlfriend in hopes of bonding with the evil gremlin, but it’s a no go. Not until the boy’s in danger and Gary has an epiphany, does he truly understand just what this child is — and why everyone around him keeps dying.

Creep (2014)

Run Time: 82 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

One of the better found-footage movies to come down the pike in Paranormal Activity‘s wake is this creepy gem about a videographer (director Patrick Brice) who answers a strange Craigslist ad from a man (Mark Duplass) that requests to be followed around with a camera for 24 hours. There are a few points late in the narrative where suspension of disbelief becomes an issue (a not-atypical problem for the genre), but if you can look past that, you’ll be treated to a very scary turn by Duplass and a supremely-unnerving epilogue.

Shutter (2004)

Run Time: 97 min | IMDb: 7.1/10

This Thai horror film follows a young man named Tun and his girlfriend, Jane, who accidentally run over a young woman after a party and are haunted by her spirit. Hauntings and horror go hand-in-hand, but this film digs deeper into the supernatural trope by revealing a surprising, gruesome connection between the woman’s ghost and the film’s protagonist. We won’t spoil anything here, but let’s just say there’s a reason this death follows this guy wherever he goes.

The Bar (2017)

Run Time: 102 min | IMDb: 6.4/10

A varied group of people is stuck in a bar after a man is gunned down outside. As the paranoia spreads and they turn on one another, they discover a mysterious sickness could be the culprit. It’s a bottle-type plot that has been done before — locking a bunch of frenzied folks in a cage and let instincts take their course — but this Spanish horror comedy injects its own dark humor and keeps the answers to a minimum, making an entertaining story that unfortunately favors the “dark” over the “comedy” in its final act.

Murder Party (2007)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 5.9/10

Jeremy Saulnier is someone who knows how to make a story of thrilling and brutal violence. Director of Blue Ruin and Green Room, he manages to make his stories gripping and tense with slight touches of offbeat humor. Well, for his first feature, that offbeat humor is just as extreme as the violence. An awkward guy finds an invite to a random Halloween party and decides to attend, unbeknownst to him that he’ll be the murdered main attraction for a group of eccentric artists. It’s a slow build toward its inevitably over-the-top and bloody conclusion, but it’s a fun ride for a low-budget gory comedy.

The Babysitter (2017)

Run Time: 85 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

Samara Weaving (who has another fantastic horror film out called Ready Or Not) stars in this comedy scare about a serial-killer babysitter and the young boy she looks after. Weaving plays Bee, a babysitter who befriends a boy named Cole. While she’s watching him one night, Cole witnesses Bee and a group of her friends kill a man and perform a demonic ritual, which sets off a string of events that end in blood, death, and talk of cults.

Secrets in The Hot Springs (2018)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 6.1/10

This Taiwanese horror flick follows three youngsters, who meet by accident at a mysterious hot springs hotel. When strange occurrences begin to take place, the group must band together to save each other and the family that lives there. This thing starts off scary, but it won’t give you the kind of nightmares that the rest of the films on this list might.

Scream 2 (1997)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 6.1/10

Surprisingly, despite internet leaks and constantly rewritten scripts, this sequel to Wes Craven’s cult slasher flick performed even better than its predecessor, especially with critics. The story treads along the same lines as the first: we’re still following Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) around, this time as she navigates college life. But when a copycat killer begins donning Ghostface’s disguise and stalking her, she’s forced to turn to some old friends for help. The whole world feels more lived in, and Craven’s not afraid to take shots and exploit sequel clichés, which makes this a terrifying, at-times hilarious, follow-up.