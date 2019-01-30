The Best Heist Movies On Netflix Right Now

Miramax

We’re not sure how it happened, but heists movies have become their own genre these days. It might have something to do with their tried-and-true formula — a crack team is assembled, a meticulous plan laid out, a high-stakes execution that sometimes goes wrong. These are all elements of a great heist film but Netflix is taking things up a notch, giving us some truly bonkers, often brilliant, caper flicks. Some are darkly comedic, some are full of action, and one takes place during a damn hurricane, but all of these films have one crucial thing in common: They make robbing people look like a hell of a lot of fun.

Here are the best heist movies currently streaming on Netflix.

Heat (1995)

Run Time: 170 min | IMDb: 8.2/10

Watching two greats like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro square off against each other for two-plus hours is fun in and of itself, but Heat packs a ton of action in between some truly great cinematic scenes. Pacino plays Lt. Hannah, a cop more committed to his job than he is to his family. With a cheating wife and a depressed stepdaughter, the detective throws himself into his latest case which involves a prolific group of thieves intent on settling old scores before a final job to secure their financial futures. De Niro heads up the crew of criminals and after a heist gone wrong, vows to get even with the men who’ve betrayed him. The cat-and-mouse game ends how you might expect but it’s the chase that’s truly thrilling.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Run Time: 102 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Chris Pine, Ben Foster, and Jeff Bridges star in this neo-Western crime thriller about a pair of brothers who go on a bank-robbing spree to save their family’s ranch. Pine plays Toby, a down-on-his-luck father struggling to live right under mountains of inherited debt while Foster plays Tanner, his ex-con brother who has a wild streak that often endangers the two men on their jobs. Bridges is the aging sheriff tasked with bringing them to justice but his job is made harder by the locals, who have no love for the bank chain the boys are stealing from. It’s a gritty, unapologetic tale of a forgotten America brought to life by some brilliant performances and an impressive script from Taylor Sheridan.

