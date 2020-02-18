The Best Heist Movies On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: February 18th
We’re not sure how it happened, but heists movies have become their own genre these days. It might have something to do with their tried-and-true formula — a crack team is assembled, a meticulous plan laid out, a high-stakes execution that sometimes goes wrong. These are all elements of a great heist film but Netflix is taking things up a notch, giving us some truly bonkers, often brilliant, caper flicks. Some are darkly comedic, some are full of action, and one takes place during a damn hurricane, but all of these films have one crucial thing in common: They make robbing people look like a hell of a lot of fun.
Here are the best heist movies currently streaming on Netflix.
Related: The Best British Movies On Netflix Right Now
Inception (2010)
Run Time: 148 min | IMDb: 8.8/10
Christopher Nolan’s imaginative sci-fi adventure will most likely be remembered as one of the best genre films in cinematic history, and for good reason. The movie — which stars everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy to Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, and Michael Caine — is the ultimate heist flick, following a group of thieves who must repurpose dream-sharing technology to plant an idea into the mind of a young CEO. DiCaprio pulls focus as Cobb, a troubled architect with a tragic past who attempts to pull off the impossible so that he can return to his family.
Triple Frontier (2019)
Run Time: 125 min | IMDb: 6.5/10
Netflix’s latest entry into the big-budget action flick universe is this heist thriller starring a whos-who of Hollywood hunks. Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal play a group a former special ops bros who reunite to take down an infamous cartel kingpin and steal his profits in the process. Isaac and Affleck look to be the leaders of the team, two men fed up with risking their necks for a country that doesn’t look after them once they’re back on home soil, and Isaac’s A Most Violent Year director J.C. Chandor is at the helm, which means a couple of plot twists and some high stakes action are in store.
Hell or High Water (2016)
Run Time: 102 min | IMDb: 7.6/10
Chris Pine, Ben Foster, and Jeff Bridges star in this neo-Western crime thriller about a pair of brothers who go on a bank-robbing spree to save their family’s ranch. Pine plays Toby, a down-on-his-luck father struggling to live right under mountains of inherited debt while Foster plays Tanner, his ex-con brother who has a wild streak that often endangers the two men on their jobs. Bridges is the aging sheriff tasked with bringing them to justice but his job is made harder by the locals, who have no love for the bank chain the boys are stealing from. It’s a gritty, unapologetic tale of a forgotten America brought to life by some brilliant performances and an impressive script from Taylor Sheridan.
The Bling Ring (1998)
Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 5.6/10
Before Spring Breakers there was Sofia Coppola’s L.A. heist film based on a true story. The film follows a group of fame-obsessed teenagers (led by Emma Watson) who use social media to track celebrities’ whereabouts and rob their personal residences. The kids end up stealing plenty of pricey items — handbags, designer clothing, jewelry — and they spend their winnings partying at clubs populated by the rich and famous, but eventually, their criminal activities come to light.
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Run Time: 103 min | IMDb: 5/10
Hurricane Heist is exactly what it sounds like. A group of thieve stage a massive robbery of the U.S. Treasury’s Mint supply in Alabama, just as a major category 5 hurricane threatens the area. There to stop them are a resourceful Treasury agent and a pair of brothers with a twisted past when it comes to the deadly storm. Think Twister but with a heist attached.
Son of a Gun (2014)
Run Time: 108 min | IMDb: 6.5/10
Ewan McGregor, Brenton Thwaites, and Alicia Vikander star in this Australian crime drama about a group of inmates who bust out of prison and pull off an elaborate gold heist. Thwaites stars as JR, a young criminal sent to prison for six months for a minor felony. There he meets Lynch (McGregor) a conman, who saves JR’s life and demands he pay the debt by helping him break out of prison. The two then partner up to sell millions in gold bars, but the real trick is figuring out who JR can trust and who’s planning to betray him.
Wheelman (2017)
Run Time: 88 min | IMDb: 6.4/10
Frank Grillo plays a getaway driver racing to discover who betrayed him after a bank robbery gone wrong in this crime mystery. He’s also an ex-con in deep with the Boston mob. To pay back his debt, he agrees to chauffeur a bank heist, one that goes horribly wrong when Grillo gets a mysterious call instructing him to ditch his accomplices and fork over the money or his life will be forfeit. Grillo is the perfect kind of hard-nosed, no-nonsense leading man to front such an action-packed neo-noir, and you’ll have a damn good time watching him put the pedal-to-the-metal in this one.
The Score (2001)
Run Time: 124 min | IMDb: 6.8/10
Robert De Niro and Ed Norton star in this crime caper about an aging thief who gets back in the game when a young kid ropes him into one last heist. De Niro is Nick Wells, a master safe cracker who takes a break from robbing people when he almost gets caught during a routine job. His fence (played by Marlon Brando) convinces him to team up with a young newcomer Jack (Norton) to steal a French scepter worth millions. The two plan and execute an elaborate heist, but along the way, Nick is forced to question who he can trust and if a life of crime is one he can continue to live.