Miramax

Last Updated: June 22nd

To appreciate fully what the world of film has to offer it’s best to watch a wide variety of what’s out there rather than just focus on one genre. That said, there are times when nothing but a great horror film will do. The horror selection on Amazon Prime runs deep, but a few pages in it starts to be dominated by low-budget obscurities. There’s a lot of cream near the top, however, which offers a generous sampling of what horror has to offer. So here are the 10 best horror movies on Amazon Prime right now.

Related: The 25 Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

A24

The Witch (2016)

Run Time: 92 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Robert Eggers’ Sundance hit attracted some of the oddest complaints directed at any film in recent years when some disgruntled audience members suggested it wasn’t scary enough. Maybe they were watching a different movie? Set in colonial New England, the austere film follows a family outcast from their strict religious community and trying to make it on their own at the edge of some deep, dark woods. It essentially takes the witch-fearing folklore of the era at face value, watching the family disintegrate under the insidious influence of a nearby witch. It’s a slow-burn horror movie, light on shocks, heavy on unease, and thematically rich in ways that only become apparent later.

Add To Watchlist

Miramax

The Crow (1994)

Run Time: 102 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Most people know The Crow because of its tragic backstory. Star Brandon Lee died shooting the film in a freak accident on set with some of the final scenes having to be re-worked in post-production. The film itself is a mix of the horror and crime genres as it follows the story of a man seeking revenge for the murder of his fiancee. That man happens to have also been murdered so he comes back to life on the one year anniversary of his death intent on killing the men involved. There are supernatural elements at play, a ton of violence and gore, and some creepy sequences sure to give you nightmares.

Add To Watchlist