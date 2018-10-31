Warner Brothers

HBO Now and HBO Go have some kicka** titles in their movie category, so it only makes sense that their horror selection would also be on point. The streaming service may not boast the sheer volume of terror you can find over on Netflix, but it’s the quality of the chills and thrills that matters here. Classics about demonic children and serial killers with cannibalistic appetites, ’80s vampire cult flicks, and a campy teen drama about man-eating cheerleaders. There’s a little something for every horror fanatic over at HBO, and it’s all good.

Here are the best horror movies on HBO Now and HBO Go guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Silence of The Lambs (1991)

Run Time: 118 min | IMDb: 8.6/10

Hannibal Lecter is one of horror’s most iconic characters, but it’s a testament to the creepiness of Anthony Hopkins in a leather muzzle that, no matter how many times the film gets quoted, hearing him tell Clarice Starling he’s having an old friend for dinner still sends chills up our spines. Jodie Foster’s Starling is the heroine of this thing, a young FBI trainee hoping to utilize Lecter’s brilliant mind and talent for murder to catch another serial killer flaying his victims, but she’s woefully outmatched by Lecter, who enjoys recalling dinners of livers and fava beans while making veiled threats and twisted jokes. No one does psychotic serial killer like Anthony Hopkins, folks.