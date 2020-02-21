Last Updated: February 21st

Although Netflix definitely has the superior selection of Horror choices, Hulu has got you covered on some unique titles too. The streaming service built its reputation with its TV offerings, but it’s quietly turned into a fine place to watch movies. We didn’t have to look too hard to find some scary must-sees, from bona fide classics to cult favorites. So here are the 10 best horror movies on Hulu for Halloween

Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Run Time: 95 min | IMDb: 7/10

Chris Hemsworth stars in this Whedon creation directed by Drew Goddard that’ll make you wary of ever going on a mountain retreat again. Hemsworth plays one of a group of five friends who head to the woods for some R&R. The remote cabin they stay at quickly becomes a hellish prison they struggle to escape from.

28 Days Later (2002)

Run Time: 113 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Starring Cillian Murphy and Brendan Gleeson, this British horror flick follows a pretty unlucky bike courier who wakes up from a coma and finds his city not only deserted but filled with the undead. The reason? A group of animal rights activists freed a chimp carrying a virus that caused the entire human population to, well, you know, drop-dead and then reanimate and crave human flesh. The group tries to make their way to safety, a place untouched by the virus, but you can guess how well that goes.

Tragedy Girls (2017)

Run Time: 98 min | IMDb: 6/10

Two friends, McKayla and Sadie, run a blog called “Tragedy Girls” and are desperate for new followers. So desperate that they’ll do anything to become more popular — yes, this includes murder. As their actions continue to drive their small town into a frenzy, the two friends relish in the fact that they’re becoming real-life horror icons in the process.

The Babadook (2014) (requires Showtime)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Starring Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mystery) and directed by Jennifer Kent, The Babadook is a bracing psychological horror film grounded in the terrors and frustration of parenthood. Davis plays a mother who lost her husband in a car accident on their way to the delivery room. She loves and resents her troubled 6-year-old son, feelings that seem to take supernatural form when a creepy pop-up book, Mister Babadook, mysteriously shows up on his shelf. Kent’s stylish film makes excellent uses of its creepy interiors. but it’s Davis’ committed performance that drives the horror home.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 5.6/10

The sequel to this found-footage horror flick feels less shocking this time around, but the gimmick still works. This film follows a family that believes they’re the victims of a series of break-ins. They set up cameras around their house to film at night, but what they capture is something more sinister than the common criminal.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) (requires Showtime)

Run Time: 137 min | IMDb: 8/10

Mia Farrow stars in this iconic horror classic that’s probably influenced every other film on this list. The movie follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Farrow) and her husband, Guy — a pair of newlyweds who move to a new apartment where they’re quickly surrounded by strange neighbors and even more worrisome happenings. When Rosemary mysteriously becomes pregnant, she becomes paranoid that the people around her, including her husband, are out to get her.

Children Of The Corn (1984)

Run Time: 92 min | IMDb: 5.7/10

Based on the short story by Stephen King, Children Of The Corn is set in the fictitious town of Gatlin, Nebraska, where children are drawn to ritualistically murder both the local adults and hapless passers-by to ensure a plentiful corn harvest. They act on the whims of “He who walks behind the rows,” a mysterious, bloodthirsty deity. The film’s become something of a cult classic, spawning eight sequels, as well as a TV remake in 2009 that more closely followed King’s original story.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

John Krasinski’s breakout horror flick has made its way to Hulu. The film stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple trying their best to raise their family in the middle of an apocalypse where the slightest sound might attract other-worldly creatures intent on hunting them down and killing them. It’s a thrilling turn for both actors, with twists you don’t see coming and a satisfying ending.

28 Weeks Later (2007)

Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 7/10

Jeremy Renner and Rose Byrne star in the sequel to Danny Boyle’s British horror flick. The first film followed a pretty unlucky bike courier who wakes up from a coma and finds his city not only deserted but filled with the undead. This time around, the US Army is trying to secure an area of London for survivors to escape the zombie horde but, of course, things don’t go as planned.

Overlord (2018)

Run Time: 110 min | IMDb: 6.6/10

Wyatt Russell stars in this adventure horror flick about a group of American soldiers who uncover a horrible secret behind enemy lines on D-Day. There’s gore, there’s ridiculousness, there’s a surprisingly good cast. It’s really all you can ask for in a scary movie.

Little Monsters (2019)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o stars in this darkly comedic zombie flick, playing a plucky schoolteacher charged with keeping her class safe amidst a surprise zombie outbreak. Josh Gad joins her as Teddy, an obnoxious television personality who hosts the class on the field trip gone wrong and, with the help of a washed-up musician, the three try to fight off the undead — and not kill each other in the process. It’s a nice change of pace to see Nyong’o flexing her comedy muscles and there’s enough gore and thrills to keep horror fans on the edge of their seats.

