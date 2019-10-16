Last Updated: October 16th

Although Netflix definitely has the superior selection of Horror choices, Hulu has got you covered on some unique titles too. The streaming service built its reputation with its TV offerings, but it’s quietly turned into a fine place to watch movies. We didn’t have to look too hard to find some scary must-sees, from bona fide classics to cult favorites. So here are the 10 best horror movies on Hulu for Halloween

Child’s Play (1988)

Run Time: 87 min | IMDb: 6.6/10

Tom Holland’s ’80s horror flick managed to take a benign children’s toy and transform it into a waking nightmare. The film stars Catherine Hicks as Karen Barclay, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a doll he’s been wanting. Unfortunately for Andy, that doll is possessed by the soul of a serial killer and very quickly, Chucky then begins to wreak havoc on the family.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Run Time: 85 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

Another ’80s flick, this Sam Raimi creation launched the director’s career and has since become a cult classic. The story follows a group of college students vacationing in an isolated cabin in a remote wooded area when they find an audio tape that somehow releases a legion of demons and spirits. Most of the group suffer varying degrees of possession which leads to gory mayhem (hence the film’s NC-17 rating).

Evil Dead II (1987)

Run Time: 84 min | IMDb: 7.8/10

Sam Raimi’s follow-up to his cult classic picks up where the first film left off as the lone survivor of that cabin mayhem holes up in the same remote spot with a new group of strangers as the demons continue their assault. The poor guy just can’t catch a break. The poor guy being Ash, who miraculously survived the first film and whose job it is now to slay the demons, send the spirits back to hell, and never go camping again.

The Babadook (2014) (requires Showtime)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Starring Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mystery) and directed by Jennifer Kent, The Babadook is a bracing psychological horror film grounded in the terrors and frustration of parenthood. Davis plays a mother who lost her husband in a car accident on their way to the delivery room. She loves and resents her troubled 6-year-old son, feelings that seem to take supernatural form when a creepy pop-up book, Mister Babadook, mysteriously shows up on his shelf. Kent’s stylish film makes excellent uses of its creepy interiors. but it’s Davis’ committed performance that drives the horror home.

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 6.2/10

James Brolin stars in the original horror film (though Ryan Reynolds’ version is also available on Hulu) about a couple of newlyweds who move into an old house where a mass murder took place years earlier. As the hauntings ramp up and possessions take hold, the couple has to work together to survive the house, and eventually escape it. Good luck ever getting excited about house hunting again.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Run Time: 137 min | IMDb: 8/10

Mia Farrow stars in this iconic horror classic that’s probably influenced every other film on this list. The movie follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Farrow) and her husband, Guy — a pair of newlyweds who move to a new apartment where they’re quickly surrounded by strange neighbors and even more worrisome happenings. When Rosemary mysteriously becomes pregnant, she becomes paranoid that the people around her, including her husband, are out to get her.

Children Of The Corn (1984)

Run Time: 92 min | IMDb: 5.7/10

Based on the short story by Stephen King, Children Of The Corn is set in the fictitious town of Gatlin, Nebraska, where children are drawn to ritualistically murder both the local adults and hapless passers-by to ensure a plentiful corn harvest. They act on the whims of “He who walks behind the rows,” a mysterious, bloodthirsty deity. The film’s become something of a cult classic, spawning eight sequels, as well as a TV remake in 2009 that more closely followed King’s original story.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

John Krasinski’s breakout horror flick has made its way to Hulu. The film stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple trying their best to raise their family in the middle of an apocalypse where the slightest sound might attract other-worldly creatures intent on hunting them down and killing them. It’s a thrilling turn for both actors, with twists you don’t see coming and a satisfying ending.

28 Weeks Later (2007) (requires Starz)

Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 7/10

Jeremy Renner and Rose Byrne star in the sequel to Danny Boyle’s British horror flick. The first film followed a pretty unlucky bike courier who wakes up from a coma and finds his city not only deserted but filled with the undead. This time around, the US Army is trying to secure an area of London for survivors to escape the zombie horde but, of course, things don’t go as planned.

Hellraiser (1987)

Run Time: 94 min | IMDb: 7/10

Clive Barker became one of the leading voices of horror in the 1980s thanks to the graphic, bloody, sexually frank stories found in his Books of Blood collections. For his directorial debut, Barker turned to his novella The Hellbound Heart, the story of a mysterious puzzle box and the demonic creature it unleashes. It remains an effective combination of scares and kinkiness, filled with creepy images and the unforgettable Cenobites, the strangely reasonable sounding monsters who’ve lost any distinction between pain and pleasure.

Little Monsters (2019)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o stars in this darkly comedic zombie flick, playing a plucky schoolteacher charged with keeping her class safe amidst a surprise zombie outbreak. Josh Gad joins her as Teddy, an obnoxious television personality who hosts the class on the field trip gone wrong and, with the help of a washed-up musician, the three try to fight off the undead — and not kill each other in the process. It’s a nice change of pace to see Nyong’o flexing her comedy muscles and there’s enough gore and thrills to keep horror fans on the edge of their seats.

