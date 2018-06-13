Showbox

June 13th

Although Netflix definitely has the superior selection of Horror choices, Hulu has got you covered on some unique titles too. The streaming service built its reputation with its TV offerings, but it’s quietly turned into a fine place to watch movies. We didn’t have to look too hard to find some scary must-sees, from bona fide classics to cult favorites. So here are the 10 best horror movies on Hulu right now.

New World

Children Of The Corn (1984)

Run Time: 92 min, IMDb: 5.6/10

Based on the short story by Stephen King, Children Of The Corn is set in the fictitious town of Gatlin, Nebraska, where children are drawn to ritualistically murder both the local adults and hapless passers-by to ensure a plentiful corn harvest. They act on the whims of “He who walks behind the rows,” a mysterious, bloodthirsty deity. The film’s become something of a cult classic, spawning eight sequels, as well as a TV remake in 2009 that more closely followed King’s original story.

IFC Midnight

The Autopsy Of Jane Doe (2016) (Requires Showtime add-on)

Run Time: 86 min, IMDb: 6.8/10

Trollhunters‘ director André Øvredal helms this minimalist horror film set entirely in the basement of a morgue. After the body of a young woman arrives, a coroner (Brian Cox) and his son (Emile Hirsch) begin their routine procedure, they’re soon overcome by a supernatural force. Trapped in their basement, the father/son team must work to figure out the secrets that this corpse is hiding, as well as how they’re going to be able to survive the night.

