The 20 Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: May 11th

Horror movies have evolved throughout the years (and we ranked the best of the ’80s and the ’90s here), but sometimes you just want to binge whichever good scary movies on Netflix has to watch on a dark, stormy night. From ghosts to vampires, zombies, and Babadooks, just about every morbid fantasy that your demented mind can conjure has representation in the scariest films available to stream. Forget Googling all the horror film choices in the overcrowded menu — we’ve already watched the best horror movies on Netflix streaming right now, and here they are ranked from beastly to blood-curdling. Now, sit back, heat up some pizza, and ignore the ghoul standing ominously at the end of your driveway.

Netflix

20) Hush (2016)

Mike Flanagan, who directed Oculus and Ouija: Origin of Evil, expertly directs this simple tale of a deaf woman being menaced by a masked (and later unmasked) killer in her remote home. This is nothing you haven’t seen before, but Flanagan brings real panache and visual energy to a film that could have easily felt redundant in the hands of a lesser filmmaker.

Collective Digital

19) V/H/S/2 (2013)

Each found footage horror movie can be hit-or-miss, but when it works it really works. The V/H/S anthology films pack several short films into each feature, drawing on a talent pool that includes everyone from Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest) and Jason Eisener (Hobo With a Shotgun). Each entry provides a short, POV-glimpse into a different genre of horror, with plenty of jump scares and over-the-top gore to go around. The 2012 original was unfortunately removed from Netflix, along with the weakest of the three, V/H/S Viral, but V/H/S/2 is still available.

