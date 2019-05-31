The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

Orion Pictures

There’s nothing better than bingeing some good scary movies on Netflix on a dark, stormy night. From ghosts to vampires and zombies just about every morbid fantasy that your demented mind can conjure has representation. We’ve watched the best horror movies on Netflix streaming right now, and here they are, in their beastly, blood-curdling glory. It’s perfect for that late night movie binge to keep you wide awake all the way through 2019.

The Perfection (2018)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 6.2/10

Allison Williams, who’s become something of a scream queen after her work in Get Out, continues her horror track record with this thriller about a gifted musician who befriends the talented student who replaced her. Strange happenings begin to occur, events that sabotage the young girl, but as terrifying as this story is, there’s absolutely no way you’ll be able to predict its ending.

Gremlins (1984)

Run Time: 106 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

This ’80s horror comedy from Joe Dante follows the story of a kid named Billy who receives a magical creature named a mogwai as a pet. When the boy breaks the rules while caring for the pet, he inadvertently causes the creature to spawn smaller, evil monsters that are intent on destroying the world. It’s a classic that’s a bit graphic, considering the main villains are live-action Furbies and there’s nothing scarier than kids with weird-a** pets.