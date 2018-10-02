The Best Horror Movies On Netflix For Halloween, Ranked

A24

Last Updated: October 2nd

There’s nothing better in October than bingeing some good scary movies on Netflix on a dark, stormy night. From ghosts to vampires, zombies, and Babadooks, just about every morbid fantasy that your demented mind can conjure has representation. We’ve watched the best horror movies on Netflix streaming right now, and here they are, ranked from beastly to blood-curdling. It’s perfect for that Halloween movie binge to keep you wide awake all the way through November.

Related: The Scariest Shows On Netflix Right Now

Warner Bros.

1) The Shining (1980)

Run Time: 146 min, IMDb: 8.4/10

Another Stephen King entry, this thriller directed by Stanley Kubrick sees Jack Nicholson embody an alcoholic father who takes an off-season position as caretaker of a remote hotel in order to jumpstart his writing career. He brings his family along for the ride and soon, supernatural happenings begin. Twin girls at the end of a hallway, the ghosts of slain Native Americans, Nicholson’s character losing his ever-loving mind, an elevator filled with blood, all the normal elements of a truly terrifying King adaptation can be found in this one.

Screen Australia

2) The Babadook (2014)

Run Time: 93 min, IMDb: 6.8/10

Starring Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mystery) and directed by Jennifer Kent, The Babadook is a bracing psychological horror film grounded in the terrors and frustration of parenthood. Davis plays a mother who lost her husband in a car accident on their way to the delivery room. She loves and resents her troubled 6-year-old son, feelings that seem to take supernatural form when a creepy pop-up book, Mister Babadook, mysteriously shows up on his shelf. Kent’s stylish film makes excellent uses of its creepy interiors. but it’s Davis’ committed performance that drives the horror home.