The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now For Halloween

Last Updated: October 31st

There’s nothing better than bingeing some good scary movies on Netflix on a dark, stormy night in October. From ghosts to vampires and zombies just about every morbid fantasy that your demented mind can conjure has representation. We’ve watched the best horror movies on Netflix streaming right now, and here they are, in their beastly, blood-curdling glory. It’s perfect for that late night movie binge to keep you wide awake all the way through Halloween.

Related: The Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Carrie (1976)

Run Time: 98 min | IMDb: 7.4/10

Sissy Spacek’s blood-drenched teen horror flick made high school seem even more terrifying when it landed in theaters in the late ‘70s. The film follows a young girl suffering under the abuse of her religiously-devout mother and being bullied by the more popular kids at school. She has some embarrassing moments — getting her period during swim class — and some tension-filled fights with her mother that begin to unleash her supernatural abilities. Good ol’ mom thinks they’re powers given by the Devil himself, but Carrie decides to use them to exact her vengeance, and it’s as gruesome as you’d hope.

Scream (1996)

Run Time: 111 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

This totally ’90s slash-fest has become a cult classic decades after it first landed in theatres. It’s spawned sequels and TV shows and plenty of comedy sketches and internet memes, but if you actually sit down to watch this thing, you’re bound to have night terrors. That’s because the plot, which follows teens in a small town terrorized by a masked murderer who enjoys taunting them before hanging their entrails in backyard trees, capitalizes on our worst fear: that nowhere is safe, not even your own home.

Scream 2 (1997)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 6.1/10

Surprisingly, despite internet leaks and constantly rewritten scripts, this sequel to Wes Craven’s cult slasher flick performed even better than its predecessor, especially with critics. The story treads along the same lines as the first: we’re still following Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) around, this time as she navigates college life. But when a copycat killer begins donning Ghostface’s disguise and stalking her, she’s forced to turn to some old friends for help. The whole world feels more lived in, and Craven’s not afraid to take shots and exploit sequel clichés, which makes this a terrifying, at-times hilarious, follow-up.

As Above So Below (2014)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 6.2/10

Before Ben Feldman played a lovable know-it-all on Superstore, the guy was surviving a terror-filled jaunt through the catacombs of Paris in this horror movie. Feldman plays George, a reluctant sidekick to Scarlett (Perdita Weeks), a young alchemy scholar and his former girlfriend. Scarlett convinces George a few others to venture into the famous Paris underground in order to find the fabled philosopher’s stone (Harry Potter kids should know all about this thing, we’re not explaining it here). What they find instead is basically Dante’s Inferno come to life as they face down cults, demons, ghosts, and all manner of horrific beings. Let this be a warning, children: Nothing good happens this far below street level. Nothing.

The Perfection (2018)

Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 6.1/10

Allison Williams, who’s become something of a scream queen after her work in Get Out, continues her horror track record with this thriller about a gifted musician who befriends the talented student who replaced her. Strange happenings begin to occur, events that sabotage the young girl, but as terrifying as this story is, there’s absolutely no way you’ll be able to predict its ending.

Rampant (2018)

Run Time: 121 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

This South Korean period zombie flick is just weird and gory enough to stick with you long past its end credits. The basic premise follows a clash between an exiled prince and a minister of war set to the backdrop of a zombie plague, but the horror elements spring up while zombie hordes attack villages and during creepier, nerve-wracking moments between its main characters.

Murder Party (2007)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 5.9/10

Jeremy Saulnier is someone who knows how to make a story of thrilling and brutal violence. Director of Blue Ruin and Green Room, he manages to make his stories gripping and tense with slight touches of offbeat humor. Well, for his first feature, that offbeat humor is just as extreme as the violence. An awkward guy finds an invite to a random Halloween party and decides to attend, unbeknownst to him that he’ll be the murdered main attraction for a group of eccentric artists. It’s a slow build toward its inevitably over-the-top and bloody conclusion, but it’s a fun ride for a low-budget gory comedy.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Run Time: 107 min | IMDb: 8.1/10

Hijinks-y teen movies and all, 1999 was an impressive year for movies. Magnolia, Fight Club, The Green Mile, Being John Malkovich, The Matrix… The list goes on and on. Among those entries is M. Night Shyamalan’s first big release, and one of his best (behind Unbreakable, of course). This was a simpler time, before seeing his name in trailers garnered skepticism. Centered on a boy who can’t separate the dead from the living and his child psychologist with issues of his own, The Sixth Sense remains one of four horror movies to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. It’s endlessly tense, driven by strong performances from the two leads over jump scares. It’s held up well, even if it’s established a tough hurdle for the director’s future efforts to clear.

The Conjuring (2014)

Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Conjuring marks the first installment in a horror series that sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga playing a married pair of paranormal investigators who seek to understand the phenomenon of hauntings. When the duo is called to assist a family living in a ghostly farmhouse in Rhode Island, they encounter more than they can handle when it comes to the undead. Again, these stories were based on true events, so watch at your own risk.

Life After Beth (2014)

Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 5.6/10

Aubrey Plaza and Dane DeHaan star in this horror comedy about a guy named Zach, who’s mourning the loss of his girlfriend, only to discover she’s come back to life. Plaza stars as Beth, the dead girl revived, who begins exhibiting strange behavior, eventually going into full-blown zombie mode while her devoted boyfriend Zach (DeHaan) tries to manage her mood swings and her pesky craving for human flesh. John C. Reilly and Molly Shannon play Beth’s parents, who hilariously try to cover-up their daughter’s current undead state, and though things go off the rails in the final act, watching Plaza play a moody, angst-ridden walking corpse is one hell of a good time, even if it does give you nightmares.