A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Movie Santas In The History Of Cinema

Netflix

There are many names for Santa Claus and even more versions of the jolly old saint on the big screen. For decades, Hollywood’s been making films about Kris Kringle, a benevolent figure gifting presents and spreading cheer. Some films imagine him as an elderly man with a fluffy white beard and a love of sweets. Others reanimate him as a tough, no-nonsense type in charge of saving Christmas, a holiday action hero if you will. The form may vary, but the spirit of Santa stays the same.

Still, we live in a culture that demands we rank and quantify everything, and even Kris Kringle isn’t safe from that. It turns out, some Santas are just better than others, and we’re here to do the hard work of sifting through holiday reels to find the best (and worst) versions of Father Christmas. Here they are, in order from naughty to nice.

MGM

10. Jeff Gillen – A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story is a classic, but the star of the film isn’t Jolly Old Saint Nick, and that’s probably a good thing. Our only glimpse of the man in red comes when Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) and his brother head to the mall for that all-important rite of the season: taking a seat on Santa’s lap. Unfortunately for Ralphie, he’s rushed through the happy tradition by a pair of nasty elves and Kris Kringle himself, played by a cherry-nosed Jeff Gillen. Not only is Gillen’s Santa a crude, rude man bemoaning the smell of tapioca and the long hours he’s forced to work, he also harbors an obvious disdain for children. The guy practically assaults Ralphie by shoving him down a slide with the heel of his boot. Any Santa that threatens children with physical harm gets put on the naughty list.

New Line

9. Artie Lange – Gimbels Santa in Elf

Will Ferrell’s holiday comedy sported two Santas though only one felt like an accurate portrayal of the good-natured gift-giver. Unfortunately for Artie Lange who plays the imposter, a Gimbels Santa with a bogus beard and a thick accent, Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf can smell a fake from a mile away. (He can also smell the stench of beef and cheese.) Identity theft is no joke, and when Buddy confronts Gimbels Santa, the two brawl in front of a room full of horrified children, but as terrible an actor as Gimbels Santa is, you’ve got to feel for the guy. How was he supposed to know a bona fide elf from the North Pole would show up to his day job accusing him of sitting on a throne of lies and ripping off his fake facial hair?