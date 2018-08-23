The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now, Ranked

Paramount

Last Updated: August 23rd

Amazon Prime is way more than just a way to get your electronics and books in two days or less. There’s a wide breadth of good movies and TV shows out there to choose from if you know what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we’ve ranked the 25 best movies on Amazon Prime right now, all of them unavailable on Netflix. From new Oscar winners to classic titles, you might be surprised as to what the service has available.

Related: The Best Movies On Hulu Right Now, Ranked

Paramount Vantage

1. There Will Be Blood (2007)

Run Time: 158 min | IMDb: 8.1/10

There’s no mistaking a Paul Thomas Anderson film for anyone else’s, but that doesn’t mean he’s not in the habit of throwing out everything that’s worked before and starting over with virtually every film. Anderson had developed a nice stock company of familiar faces with his first four features. For his fifth, none of them make appearances. Even words are in scant supply in the film’s opening, which finds Daniel Plainview looking for, and finding, oil in Texas, a discovery that leads him down a path toward wealth and away from everything that made him human. It’s, in some ways, a simple story that Anderson plays out on the broadest possible canvas, using the sweeping vistas to give one man’s journey toward damnation an epic sweep. But, with its mix of money, religion, greed, and the toll taken by progress, it doubles as nothing less than a journey into the darkest corners of the American heart.

Add To Watchlist