The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Amazon Prime is way more than just a way to get your electronics and books in two days or less. There’s a wide breadth of good movies and TV shows out there to choose from if you know what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we’ve rounded the 25 best movies on Amazon Prime right now. From new Oscar winners to classic titles, you might be surprised as to what the service has available.

The Terminator (1984)

There are a few worthy entries in The Terminator franchise, but it’s hard not to love the original more than the rest. Arnold Schwarzenegger used the film to cement his action-hero legacy, playing a cyborg assassin simply known as the Terminator, who travels from the future to ’80s Los Angeles to kill a waitress named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). From there, we learn about Skynet, an artificial intelligence defense network that will soon become self-aware and destroy humanity if Sarah’s unborn son doesn’t stop it. There’s a lot of time-travel jargon to keep up with, but the real thrill of this movie is seeing Hamilton more than hold her own against an eerily-robotic Schwarzenegger.

The Fifth Element (1997)

Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich star in this sci-fi masterpiece from Luc Besson. Set in the future, the film follows a scruffy cab driver named Korben Dallas (Willis) who unwittingly becomes part of a galaxy-wide hunt for a cosmic weapon that could defeat the evil Mr. Zorg (Gary Oldman). Jovovich’s Leelo is that weapon, a bright-eyed, newly-formed human with unlimited power and a naïve understanding of the world. The two battle their way across the galaxy with Chris Tucker’s help, and with them, Besson gives us a colorful, awe-inducing jaunt through the cosmos.