The Best Movies On HBO Now And HBO Go Right Now, Ranked

In addition to being America’s most trusted source of Carnivale episodes, HBO Go/HBO Now has a lovely collection of movies available ranging from trashy action thrills to elegant period pieces to star-studded comedies. Here is a ranking of the 30 best movies on HBO Go/HBO Now that you could and should be watching right now.

1. Inception (2010)

Run Time: 148 min | IMDb: 8.8/10

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller is a masterclass in story-telling and the right way to do CGI. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Dominick Cobb, a thief or “extractor” who steals ideas from people’s minds. Joseph Gordon Levitt plays Arthur, his partner in crime. The two take on an impossible job — instead of stealing an idea from someone’s subconscious, they’re tasked with implanting a memory, effectively making someone believe an idea they want them to have is actually their own. Cobb does this to clear his name after the death of his wife, the rest of the team (played by Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, and Dileep Rao) do it for the thrill and the money, but things quickly go south in their subject’s dreamscape, and the group is forced to come up with clever ways to complete their mission. The film never feels long, despite its 2 hour-plus runtime, and along with gripping action sequences and inventive story-telling techniques, Nolan manages to infuse just enough character study and relationship drama to get you invested in his sci-fi adventure.

2. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)

Run Time: 94 min | IMDb: 8.5/10

Everyone’s favorite friendly neighbor gets the documentary treatment with this expose on the beloved TV icon. Fred Rogers left his mark on the world through his show, one that sought to bridge cultural, religious, and racial divides by teaching children the importance of kindness, acceptance, and compassion. He taught us all how to be better human beings, but the doc dives further, exploring the man behind the TV personality, a guy who fought Congress for funding for the arts and who left a legacy worth celebrating. Bring tissues for this one, folks.

3. BlacKkKlansman (2018)

Run Time: 135 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

Spike Lee does some of the best work of his long, impressive career with this true story about the first Black detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. John David Washington plays Ron Stallworth, an African-American cop struggling to balance his duties on the job with his personal life and his involvement in the Black Panther movement. Stallworth is able to pass as a white man over the phone and soon launches an undercover operation, infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan and befriending its leader, David Duke (a brilliant Topher Grace). When Stallworth is forced to meet members of the Klan face-to-face, his partner, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) assumes his undercover identity, and both men lead an investigation that exposes the sinister core of the local KKK chapter.

4. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7/10

John Chu’s Asian-led rom-com became a breakout hit last year, so it’s only right that HBO let us binge-watch it whenever we choose. Constance Wu plays Rachel, an economics professor at NYU who travels to Singapore with her long-term boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) and discovers he’s been less-than-honest with her about just how many zeroes reside in his bank account. Faced with a wealthy family who refuses to accept her American roots, Rachel goes to extreme lengths to impress Nick’s mother and learns a valuable lesson about family and heritage in the process. Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh are highlights here, but it’s Wu who carries this flick and elevates it beyond just a two-hour laugh riot.

5. The Bourne Identity (2002)

Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

Director Doug Liman knew something the rest of us didn’t when he cast Matt Damon as the amnesiac super-agent, Jason Bourne. The 2002 film would kick off a trilogy starring Damon and even spawn a movie without him but the original is hard to top in terms of action and suspense. Damon plays Bourne, a man washed up on a fishing vessel with no memory of who he is. He’s able to do impossible things and quickly discovers he’s a target. Who’s chasing him and why are secrets we learn over the course of the three films, two of which are on HBO.

6. Deadpool 2 (2018)

Run Time: 119 min | IMDb: 7.8/10

Ryan Reynolds dons the spandex once more for this follow-up to the breakout superhero filth we can’t get enough of. The second film starts off rosy enough with Wade Wilson enjoying a successful career as a hitman and planning on starting a family with his girlfriend Vanessa, but then the movie fridges poor Morena Baccarin, Deadpool becomes suicidal, and eventually, he joins up with the X-Force, creating his own team of B-list superheroes. Things go south when he tries to help an unstable mutant kid with pyromania, and Josh Brolin shows up to, you guessed it, destroy everything just because he can. This is the rare instance where the sequel is as entertaining as the original.