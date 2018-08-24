The Best Movies On HBO Now And HBO Go Right Now

Focus Features

Last Updated: August 24th

In addition to being America’s most trusted source of Carnivale episodes, HBO Go/HBO Now has a lovely collection of movies available ranging from trashy action thrills to elegant period pieces to star-studded comedies. Here is a ranking of the 30 best movies on HBO Go/HBO Now that you could and should be watching right now.

Related: The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Universal

1. Back To The Future (1985)

Run Time: 116 min | IMDb: 8.5/10

Who knew working overtime to make sure your parents get together could be such a treasured family adventure? Robert Zemeckis’ classic sci-fi comedy Back to the Future is still held in high esteem decades on thanks in part to the endearing team of plucky everyteen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and delightful lunatic scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). The sheer joy and adventure packed into this trip to the ‘50s via the ‘80s still resonates today. Your mileage may vary on the sequels which are also cozily nestled into the HBO Go library.

20th Century Fox

2. Die Hard (1988)

Run Time: 132 min | IMDb: 8.2/10

The 1988 John McClane action masterpiece that spawned countless imitators more than holds up thirty years on, which explains Die Hard being tapped for preservation in the National Film Registry. Bruce Willis is armed with quips and thrilling sequences as one man fighting insurmountable odds in a Los Angeles skyscraper that’s been taken over by Alan Rickman’s genius baddie Hans Gruber. Laughs, gasps and Carl Winslow await. Welcome to the party, pal.