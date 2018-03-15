The 20 Best Movies On HBO Now And HBO Go Right Now

#What To Watch
03.15.18 4 hours ago
best movies on hbo now and hbo go

Universal

Last Updated: March 15th

In addition to being America’s most trusted source of Carnivale episodes, HBO Go/HBO Now has a lovely collection of movies available ranging trashy action thrills to elegant period pieces to star-studded comedies. Here are the 20 best movies on HBO Go/HBO Now that you could and should be watching right now.

good movies on hbo go - die hard

20th Century Fox

Die Hard (1988)

Bless you, streaming services. Now everyday can be (a Die Hard) Christmas! The 1988 John McClane action masterpiece that spawned countless imitators more than holds up thirty years on, which explains Die Hard being tapped for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. Bruce Willis is armed with quips and thrilling sequences as one man fighting insurmountable odds in a Los Angeles skyscraper that’s been taken over by Alan Rickman’s genius baddie Hans Gruber. Laughs, gasps and Carl Winslow await. Welcome to the party, pal.

best hbo now movies - john wick chapter 2

Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Hitman extraordinaire John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced to come out of retirement and that’s lovely news for fans of heart-stopping fight sequences. Miserable news for Wick’s enemies, though. A down and dirty sequel with inventive violence and an adrenaline injection plunged in the viewer’s heart, Chapter 2 amps up all the things that made the original such a welcome surprise. (Except for that dealbreaker dog lovers had with the first go-around.) John Wick: Chapter 2 is pretty to look at, pretty funny and pretty damn brutal.

