Last Updated: May 16th

While it may live in the shadow of other better-known streaming services, Hulu, once regarded simply as “that TV thing” has managed to maintain itself as a viable competitor in terms of offering a great variety of content online, including an impressive selection of quality movies, offering up everything from iconic classics to contemporary indie fare. Here’s a look at the 30 best movies on Hulu right now.

Fences (2016)

Directed by and starring Denzel Washington, this period family drama was adapted from the play by the late August Wilson, who’d completed a screenplay prior to his death. Washington reprised his role of Troy Maxson, who he played on Broadway back in 2010. The film was released on Christmas of 2016, and was a huge critical success, and ended up nominated for four Academy Awards. Viola Davis took home the trophy that year for Best Supporting Actress.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (2016)

Set during the touring years of The Beatles’ career, from 1962-1966, director Ron Howard crafts an intimate portrayal of the world’s most popular band with the help of both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison. Featuring 4K restorations of some of the band’s most memorable concerts, this documentary is a must for any film lover, Beatles fan or otherwise.

