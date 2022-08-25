Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish movies available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. (tie) Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe (Paramount Plus) Beavis and Butt-head debuted on MTV something like 30 years ago and is still, somehow, against truly staggering odds, still going strong, with this movie sending them to the cosmos and other projects in the works down the line, too. It’s good news, to be sure, but please do imagine telling someone from like 1997 that these two would still be around in 2022 and would be going to space. It would be almost as shocking as the thing where time travel was apparently invented. Watch it on Paramount Plus. 10. (tie) Anything’s Possible (Amazon Prime) Billy Porter directs a sweet coming-of-age story centered around a trans high school senior named Kelsa who is attempting to navigate… well, all of that. It’s all very sweet and very heartfelt and very Gen Z and it could make for some nice weekend movie if you’re feeling up for a little cry. Who isn’t, sometimes, you know? Watch it on Amazon Prime.

9. The Bob’s Burgers Movie (Hulu) Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard insisted on The Bob’s Burgers Movie getting a theatrical release instead of being plopped directly on streaming. He was right to do so: The Bob’s Burgers Movie is, like the show itself, an absolute delight with lovely animation, fun fan service, and catchy songs (it’s also Disney’s first hand-drawn 2D animated movie in over a decade). If you didn’t catch it in theaters, however, you can now enjoy “Sunny Side Up Summer” at home. Might I suggest pairing it with an Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weenie Yellow Polka-Dot Zucchini Burger. Watch it on Hulu. 8. I Love My Dad (VOD) A cringe comedy about the (sometimes desperate) quest for intimacy and connection in the age of social media casts Patton Oswalt as a father trying to stay in his adult son’s life by catfishing him. Hilarity and therapy inspo surely ensue in this festival fave from writer/director James Morosini, who also stars as the son who oh so willingly falls for the well-meaning con. If you’ve loved Oswalt in other indie-flavored films like Big Fan and Young Adult where he gets to flash his acting chops, this should be exactly what you’re looking for. Watch it on VOD.

7. Luck (Apple TV Plus) John Lasseter helped build Pixar into a dominant animation brand and now he’s trying to bring the same magic to Apple with Luck, a movie about an unlucky young girl who goes on a whimsical adventure to try to turn her fortunes around. It’s got the starpower (Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Pixar staple John Ratzenberger) and the financial backing from Apple, so the big question remaining is whether it has the same spark as those other films he created a few decades ago. Only one way to find out. Watch it on Apple TV Plus. 6. The Princess (HBO) There’s truly an abundance of Princess Diana onscreen takes lately. These have been largely dramatized versions with The Crown sh*tting on the fairy tale and Kristen Stewart really going for it. Now, there’s a new documentary approach that aims to explore why the world was (and continues to be) so obsessed with Shy Di. Cameras followed her throughout courtship with Prince Charles and all the way to divorce, and then came the most tragic developments at all, and the film asks us to really consider the role of the public and the press in Diana’s ultimate fate. Watch it on HBO.

5. Me Time (Netflix) What we have here is Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg as old friends who reunite as adults and proceed to find themselves neck-deep in various hijinks, shenanigans, and tomfoolery. You can probably see where most of this is headed. It could still be a fun ride, though. Look at the turtle in the picture up there. What’s his deal? This kind of mystery has fueled the cinema for ages. Watch it on Netflix. 4. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Netflix) Netflix goes deep on the story of former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o for the latest installment of its Untold series. The tale — spoiled a bit by the “The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” right there in the title — has everything: a college football hero, an allegedly tragic tale of a girlfriend lost to tragedy, catfishing, internet hoopla, reputational damage, trauma, all of it. A wild ride whether you are familiar with the story already or not. Watch it on Netflix.

3. Day Shift (Netflix) Day Shift is like a strange foil for a lot of movies lately, in that all the ingredients are in place for a lackluster stinker, but thanks to some surprisingly solid joke writing (in contrast to a lot of “funny” action movie writing today which is merely non-funny things delivered in the rough shape of jokes) and inspired action choreography, it ends up being weirdly watchable. Jamie Foxx plays a San Fernando Valley vampire hunter named Bud Jablonski (Foxx is always getting typecast as a Polish man, isn’t he?) who gets involuntarily partnered with a persnickety union rep (oh yeah, the vampire hunters have a union) played by Dave Franco. This odd couple joins forces for a rush to kill enough vampires to afford Jablonski’s daughter’s school tuition before his ex-wife can move her out of state. Meanwhile there’s a vampire who has invented a new type of sunscreen that could change everything. Admittedly it all sounds pretty stupid, but introducing a supernatural angle ends up being exactly what the action choreographers needed to break their slavish bonds to realism. Turns out, gruesome vampire murder is a lot more entertaining than the usual choppy dance fighting. Watch it on Netflix. 2. Samaritan (Amazon Prime) Samaritan isn’t necessarily a good movie, but it does benefit from two things: One, Sylvester Stallone seems to be having a nice time and is really going for it and, two, the studio that owns Samaritan didn’t delete the movie from its server and you can actually watch it on Amazon Prime if you so choose to do this. Stallone plays an old salt named Joe who works as a garbage man, but also may or may not be a former superhero vigilante named Samaritan who disappeared years and years ago and is presumed dead. After Joe saves a kid, Sam, from some bullies, Sam is convinced Joe is the long-lost Samaritan. This is a movie with some really mixed messaging about the good and evil in everyone, to the point this movie might not have realized it had a message to begin with. But in the end, Stallone is having a nice time, which makes it, at times, entertaining. Watch it on Amazon Prime.