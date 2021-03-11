Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish movies available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

4. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Netflix) The thing that makes this Biggie doc stand out from the others is the previously unseen video footage from his pre-fame life. It’s worth watching to see Biggie rapping to the beat of Toto’s “Africa” alone. Watch it on Netflix. 5. I Care A Lot (Netflix) Netflix’s I Care A Lot gave us what we really needed in a complicated lady: more of sociopathic, deranged, and unrepentant Rosamund Pike, who is at her best when she’s playing characters who we can’t stop watching but would never want to see coming our way one day in a retirement home. Seriously strong (and possibly intentional from a casting standpoint) Gone Girl vibes applied to a frightening plight that could hit anyone, and Rosamund did her thing while playing a reprehensible character who’s fearsome but still capable of eliciting audience admiration. It’s a downright diabolical thriller that gives Rosamund’s character exactly what she deserved, and we also got a gangster Peter Dinklage, which always makes everything better. Watch it on Netflix.