What To Watch: Our Picks For The Ten Movies We Think You Should Stream This Weekend

Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish movies available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. (tie) The Power of the Dog (Netflix) Benedict Cumberbatch gives a villainous performance for the ages in The Power of the Dog, the first film in 12 years from director Jane Campion. The western is expected (and deserves) to be an Oscars frontrunner, so hop on the horse-drawn bandwagon now. Watch it on Netflix. 10. (tie) Don’t Look Up (Netflix) Jennifer Lawrence is back in Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s apocalyptic satire about two low-level astronomers (J-Law and Leonardo DiCaprio) who try to warn everyone on Earth about an approaching comet — but no one seems to care. The ensemble cast also includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry. Maybe that’s why no one cares about the comet. They’re too busy looking at all those stars. Watch it on Netflix.

10. (tie) Marry Me (Peacock) Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star as a preposterously attractive couple who get together after her character — one half of a global sensation pop duo — discovers her lover and music partner has been stepping out. That’s right, it is rom-com time over here. Will they? Won’t they? Whose hair will look better in the pivotal scene that will probably take place in the driving rain? There’s one way to find out: Grab some popcorn and comfy pajamas and set up shop on the couch. Watch it on Peacock. 9. Kimi (HBO Max) Zoe Kravitz plays a stay-at-home digital detective in this latest thriller from Steven Soderbergh who — with the help of her friendly A.I. sidekick Kimi — uncovers a string of murders she traces back to the company she works for. She then must venture out into a pandemic-ridden Seattle in search of the reason why. Honestly, we can’t relate. But, Kravitz is quickly becoming a bonafide action star and a Soderbergh script rarely disappoints. Watch it on HBO Max.

8. Windfall (Netflix) Let’s go straight to the official description of this one: “A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.” Hmm. Intriguing. As is the cast, which features Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins and Jason Segel. We could tell you who plays the arrogant CEO and who plays the thief. You could look it up, too. But, really, either way would work just fine. Watch it on Netflix. 7. Cheaper By the Dozen (Disney Plus) Well, guess what: It’s a remake of the 2003 classic with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, which was itself a remake of a film from 1950, only this time is stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as the flustered parents and can be found on Disney Plus, a service that did not even almost exist when the other versions came out. Which is fine. Time marches on. And this one is written and produced by Kenya Barris from Black-ish, which is also fine. Good, even. Round up the family and grab some snacks. Watch it on Disney Plus.

6. Master (Amazon Prime) The only thing more terrifying than the haunted hallways of Ancaster College in this Amazon Prime flick is the real-life social justice issues it contends with – concepts like diversity-inclusion efforts and systemic racism that feel just as suffocating as the specter haunting these plush Ivy League corridors. In that way, Master is a lot like Get Out. It’s a horror movie with something important to say. It’s also led by the terrific yet underrated Regina Hall who proves she can carry a thriller as easy as anything else she’s done. If the thought of going back to school scares you now, just wait until you watch this thing. Watch it on Amazon Prime. 5. Phoenix Rising (HBO Max) It’s not the easiest documentary to watch, but it’s an important one to witness. Evan Rachel Wood’s advocacy for sexual assault survivors, including her lobbying for The Phoenix Act in California, takes center stage. In addition, this two-parter takes a startling look at what led Wood to come forward in 2021 to name Marilyn Manson (real name Brian Warner) as her alleged abuser. Director Amy Berg takes an unflinching look at her subject matter while bringing visibility to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Watch it on HBO Max.

4. The Adam Project (Netflix) Ryan Reynolds plays Mark Ruffalo’s time-traveling son, so there’s a little MCU crossover there for you before Deadpool makes his possibly sooner than expected MCU return. They’re going to save the future, of course, and this film also has Ruffalo’s 13 Going On 30 co-star, Jennifer Garner, so there’s reteaming aplenty here. Expect both family drama and romance and drama across four dimensions. Watch it on Netflix. 3. West Side Story (Disney Plus) Steven Spielberg brings the classic musical to the big and/or small screen, to the delight of both older fans and newer ones who get to experience it all for the first time. Get in there. Really let the experience wash over you. Sing along. Dance around your living room. Get in a knife fight with your sworn enemy. Okay, maybe not that last one. But the other ones, definitely. Watch it on Disney Plus.