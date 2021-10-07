Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish movies available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. (tie) Worth (Netflix) It’s a hell of trick, the way Michael Keaton went from being just a little more alive and electric than everyone else on the screen to how he now fades into roles where he’s at the center of slow-burn David and Goliath stories that mythologize the dogged pursuit of justice. It’s like he pointed his jets inward to melt away any sense of movie star sparkle to become the son of Pittsburgh everyman that he was born to be. One expects we’ll see that in the upcoming Dopesick, we certainly saw it in Spotlight, and from the producers of that film comes this story about the effort to compensate the families of 9/11 victims and the fight to not have that effort lose the thread of empathy and respect when confronted by such titanic loss. Watch it on Netflix. 10. (tie) Cinderella (Amazon Prime) It is time, apparently, once again, time for a new take on Cinderella, the classic story of a girl and her evil family and how magic and some rodents make her a star. This time around, we have Camilia Cabello in the lead role and Billy Porter as her fairy godparent and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother and, look at that, Pierce Brosnan as the king. The whole thing basically puts a series of small twists on a story you’ve seen a few dozen times, but sometimes that’s okay. The cast is strong enough to make it all worth a shot. Watch it on Amazon.

9. The Starling (Netflix) What we have here is, on paper, a pretty decent movie. We’ve got Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd and Timothy Olyphant and a story about a grieving woman who learns to live and laugh and love again through an extended turf war with a combative bird that takes up residence on her property. No complaints so far. The tricky part is in the execution and, given some of the reviews, this all leans toward melodrama until it topples over. But it’s hard to argue with that cast, and you probably have Netflix anyway, so maybe give it a crack for yourself. Watch it on Netflix. 8. Diana: The Musical (Netflix) Here’s your reminder that yes, a musical based on Princess Diana’s life does, in fact, exist. And yes, there’s a song in it titled “Here Comes James Hewitt.” Filmed in an empty theater with the original Broadway cast before its official run kicks off, this show has it all: mechanical bulls, Spanish-language ballads, that fantasy trope where Diana crowd surfs during a cellist concert. The story’s not revelatory, and we can’t say it’s the best Diana re-telling we’ve ever seen, but it is the most … musical. Watch it on Netflix.

7. The Voyeurs (Amazon Prime) What we have here is an old-school erotic thriller — think Basic Instinct or Fatal Attraction — with White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney as one half of a curious couple who spends a not-insignificant amount of time spying on their exhibitionist-type neighbors. Things get weird and twisted and steamy, as they do in these kinds of movies, which were super popular in the 1980s and 1990s and have since just about disappeared. Might be worth it to give it a try, but think about closing your own blinds first. Watch it on Amazon Prime. 6. Cry Macho (HBO Max) Clint Eastwood is back as an actor and director in Cry Macho. A movie with a razor-thin plot, where nothing much at all happens, but is still strangely enjoyable. There’s something irresistibly pleasant about the whole thing – which is just an excuse for Clint to star in a movie that could loosely be described as an “action” role. (Though, Clint does make sure he gets to throw a punch. With the assistance of a rooster named Macho.) Watch it on HBO Max.

5. The Guilty (Netflix) Based on the Oscar-nominated short film of the same name, The Guilty is a single-location thriller shot during the pandemic that stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a disgraced cop who’s been demoted from patrolling the streets to answering 911 calls. Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Bill Burr, and Ethan Hawke lend their voices, but this is Gyllenhaal’s film; he fills nearly every frame of the 90-minute runtime. It’s his best showcase as an actor since Nightcrawler. Watch it on Netflix. 4. Black Widow (Disney+) Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff finally gets a proper send-off in this actioner that aims to go back-to-basics but succeeds more on a personal level. The film fills in plenty of blanks following the events of Captain America: Civil War, but more importantly, we receive butt-kicking ladies in well-choreographed fight scenes and an emotionally resonant story that introduces us to the inner Natasha, as witnessed by Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who’s allowed to tease Natasha, and their dynamic (and the chemistry between Scarlett and Florence) rules. The film also allows David Harbour to perform grunt-filled face work with a wild accent while the ladies swirl around him in hand-to-hand combat. It’s a winner. And it’s now available to subscribers with no extra fee. Watch it on Disney+.

3. Malignant (HBO Max) James Wan, he of the Saw and Insidious and Conjuring movies, is back with a new horror film. This one focuses on a woman who has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are ruining her life a little (as terrifying visions of brutal murders will do) and are also –surprise — actually happening in the real world (which is bad). None of it sounds like a good time for her. For you, though? Maybe. Watch it on Netflix. 2. Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+) Good news: The Muppets are back. Everyone’s favorite collection of fuzzy rascals take to Disney+ with a new spooky Halloween story about a haunted mansion. The Haunted Mansion, if we’re being technical. It might be a nice opportunity to fall down a Muppet rabbit hole again. There’s never a bad time to watch The Great Muppet Caper, after all. Watch it on Disney+.