The Best Romantic Comedies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Amazon Prime Video is bringing the love with some laugh-out-loud funny rom-coms that feel just a bit different from the fare other streaming services are offering up. There are quirky classics, modern dating mishaps, heartwarming family dramas, and plenty of A-listers to be found on this list, but the films all have one thing in common: they give us a glimpse of romance with a healthy dose of humor. Here are the best romantic comedies on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Two Night Stand (2014)

Run Time: 86 min | IMDb: 6.4/10

Miles Teller leads this millennial rom-com with Crazy Stupid Love star Analeigh Tipton about a pair of newly-single New Yorkers and an online connection gone very wrong. Teller and Tipton play Alec and Megan, two people fresh off failed relationships who match up on a dating app and spend the night together. That carefree one-night-stand gets extended past both their comfort zones when a blizzard forces them to live together for the weekend, and the two take that time to perfect their skills in the bedroom. It’s a light, unashamed look at the modern dating game that’s given a bit of heart thanks to Teller and Tipton’s palpable chemistry.

The Big Sick (2017)

Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon drew from their own unusual love story for their script about a Chicago comic named Kumail (Nanjiani), who falls in love with Emily, a woman (Zoe Kazan) who falls into a coma while in the midst of a rift in their relationship created by the expectations of Kumail’s traditional parents. The funny, moving romantic comedy also features strong supporting work from Ray Romano and Holly Hunter as Emily’s parents, who form an awkward bond with Kumail as they wait for Emily’s recovery.