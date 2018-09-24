A24

Last Updated: September 24th

Romantic comedies may offer a world that is nearly as fantastical as ones with dragons or aliens, but like most movies, there is usually a grain of truth. Everyone wants to find someone who loves them, warts and all, and while your love story might not have the sheen of perfection that comes with giant apartments and flawless hair, the emotional stakes ring true. When you’re either looking to cuddle up with your significant other or want to swoon over the romantic ideal, check out the best romantic comedies on Netflix right now. You just might find a new favorite.

Related: The Best Romance Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Netflix

10. Set It Up (2018)

Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 6.6/10

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell star in this office rom-com with a bit of a twist. Instead of the two young co-stars falling in love, it’s Deutch and Powell who try to set up their overbearing, workaholic bosses with each other so that they can get a break from their demanding jobs. Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs play the employers from hell, and Deutch and Powell put themselves through the ringer to make the pair fall in love, and to make us laugh. It’s superficial and cute, so really, it’s the perfect movie binge for a Friday night.

Paramount

9. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003)

Run Time: 116 min | IMDb: 6.4/10

For the early aughts, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson were synonymous with romantic comedy. Whether they were finding love together or with others, it was hard to find a silly love story without them. However, they were best together, and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is easily the height of their comedic courtship onscreen. When a journalist looking for her big break (Hudson) and an advertising guy trying to nab a big account (McConaughey) get caught up in a bet that they can romantically destroy the other, they surprise themselves by actually falling for the other person. Sure, they do horrible things to each other, but all is forgiven by the time the credits roll. Mock the premise all you want, but McConaughey and Hudson have undeniable chemistry.