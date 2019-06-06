New Line Cinema

Last Updated: June 6th

Romantic comedies may offer a world that is nearly as fantastical as ones with dragons or aliens, but like most movies, there is usually a grain of truth. Everyone wants to find someone who loves them, warts and all, and while your love story might not have the sheen of perfection that comes with giant apartments and flawless hair, the emotional stakes ring true. When you’re either looking to cuddle up with your significant other or want to swoon over the romantic ideal, check out the best romantic comedies on Netflix right now. You just might find a new favorite.

Related: The Best Comedies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

miramax

Chasing Amy (1997)

Run Time: 113 min | IMDb: 7.3/10

Ben Affleck stars in this quintessential ’90s rom-com from Kevin Smith about a comic book nerd who falls for a girl who will never be interested in him. She’ll never be interested in him not because of his terrible fashion choices, his chosen profession, or his frat-bro lifestyle, but because she’s a lesbian. Of course, that doesn’t deter Affleck’s character, who makes some hilarious missteps in his quest for true love.