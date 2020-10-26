The Best Thrillers On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: October 25th/strong> “Thriller” is kind of a catch-all term for movies that bleed into multiple genres. It can describe films rich with drama, action, crime, and quite possibly horror. That’s why its Netflix category is such a hodgepodge of entries, varying in tone, subject matter, and quality. A good thriller, though, is going to be suspenseful for any number of reasons. An unstoppable killer. An unsolvable mystery. A gripping world that draws viewers into it. A sympathetic character fighting for survival. Something that can keep an audience on the edge of its seats. And based on that, here are the 15 best thrillers on Netflix right now. Related: The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

15. It Comes At Night (2017) Run Time: 86 min | IMDb: 7.4/10 Writer/director Trey Edward Shults followed up his unnerving family portrait in 2015's Krisha with a look at another family under the most desperate of circumstances. After an unknown illness has wiped out most of civilization, a number of threats — both seen and unseen — come for a family held up in their home out in the wilderness. It's a subtle, dream-like tale that stars Joel Edgerton and Christopher Abbot as two patriarchs intent on keeping their families safe, no matter the cost. 14. The Interview (1998) Run Time: 104 min | IMDb: 7.3/10 What starts out like a Kafka story turns into a tense match between a seemingly innocent man (Hugo Weaving) and a menacing detective with his own demons (Tony Martin). The former is snatched up and interrogated by the authorities for reasons that are slowly revealed to him, and as the hours drag by, both men become more and more desperate. Weaving knocks it out of the park, keeping the detectives and audience guessing as his true demeanor is constantly put in question. Martin is no slouch either as he does his best to expose Weaving's character for the monster that he sees, even if it costs him his job and sanity. The writing is taut and the environment is claustrophobic, which propels the mysteries behind the two lead characters. 13. Blue Ruin (2013) Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.1/10 Macon Blair stars in this crime thriller about a man who returns to his hometown to carry out an act of vengeance and discovers he's in over his head. Blair plays Dwight Evans, a vagabond who learns his parents' murderer is being released from prison and returns home to kill him. He succeeds but ends up starting a blood feud with the guy's family that doesn't end how you expect.

12. Nightcrawler (2014) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 7.9/10 Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this truly bonkers crime thriller from Dan Gilroy about a con-man who muscles his way into L.A.'s crime journalism scene and very quickly becomes the star of his own reporting. Lou Bloom (Gyllenhaal) is a petty thief who stumbles his way into the stringer profession — photojournalists who chase crime scenes to sell the footage to local TV stations. As Lou begins to record more exciting crimes, demand for his work grows and he starts staging scenes, obstructing police investigations, and inserting himself in high-speed chases to get the best shot. It's a twisted, depressing look at the ethics of journalism and the consequences of consumerism, and Gyllenhaal has never been better. 11. Drive (2011) Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 A stone-faced Ryan Gosling steers us through the criminal underworld created by director Nicolas Winding Refn in this high-speed thriller. Gosling plays a near-silent stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway man. When he gets involved with his next-door neighbor and her young son, his carefully cultivated life is thrown into chaos, forcing him to align with criminals and take on risky jobs to protect the pair and keep a firm grip on the wheel. 10. Green Room (2015) Run Time: 95 min | IMDb: 7/10 When a punk rock group accidentally witnesses the aftermath of a murder, they are forced to fight for their lives by the owner of a Nazi bar (Patrick Stewart) and his team. It's an extremely brutal and violent story, much like the first two features from director Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin and Murder Party), but this one is made even tenser by its claustrophobic cat-and-cornered-mouse nature. Once the impending danger kicks in, it doesn't let up until the very end, driven heavily by Stewart playing against type as a harsh, unforgiving, violent character.

9. The Invitation (2016) Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 6.7/10 After back-to-back big studio bombs, Karyn Kusama returned to her scrappy indie roots with this contained, brilliantly suspenseful study of the darkness that can arise when people don't allow themselves to feel. The Invitation isn't a perfect film, but Kusama does a lot with the scant resources she had to play with here, and you have to appreciate her willingness to tackle grief so directly in a genre that tends to have little time for genuine human emotion. 8. The Invisible Guest (2016) Run Time: 106 min | IMDb: 8.1/10 This Spanish crime thriller follows a successful businessman framed for the murder of his married lover. A seemingly straightforward plot, until a car accident, a dead body, fake witnesses, and a family out for revenge is thrown into the mix. Mario Casas stars as the man in question, a young husband and father with a bright future who takes part in a terrible crime and is forced to pay for it in the most twisted of ways. You won't figure this thing out until the end, we guarantee it.