The 15 Best Thrillers On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Tartan Films

Last Updated: April 20th

“Thriller” is kind of a catch-all term for movies that bleed into multiple genres. It can describe films rich with drama, action, crime, and quite possibly horror. That’s why its Netflix category is such a hodgepodge of entries, varying in tone, subject matter, and quality. A good thriller, though, is going to be suspenseful for any number of reasons. An unstoppable killer. An unsolvable mystery. A gripping world that draws viewers into it. A sympathetic character fighting for survival. Something that can keep an audience on the edge of its seats. And based on that, here are the 15 best thrillers on Netflix right now.

15. The Bar (2017)

A varied group of people is stuck in a bar after a man is gunned down outside. As the paranoia spreads and they turn on one another, they discover a mysterious sickness could be the culprit. It’s a bottle-type plot that has been done before — locking a bunch of frenzied folks in a cage and let instincts take their course — but this Spanish thriller injects its own dark comedy and keeps the answers to a minimum, making an entertaining story that unfortunately favors the “dark” over the “comedy” in its final act.

14. Super Dark Times (2017)

2017 saw a lot of Stephen King adaptations, but one of the best King-inspired films bore his influence but not his name. The promising directorial debut of Kevin Phillips, Super Dark Times follows a group of bored ‘90s teenagers as they talk about girls and look for some excitement. They find more than they bargained for, however, when they start playing around with a katana found in one of the boys’ brother’s room. The title proves apt, and though the story might not offer too many surprises (and peters out a bit by the end) both the performances from the young cast and Phillips’ stylish direction suggest we haven’t seen the last of anyone involved in this movie yet.