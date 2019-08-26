The Best Underrated Movies You Should Be Watching On Netflix Right Now

New Line Cinema

Last Updated: August 26th

There are a lot of movies on Netflix right now. Taking into account all their original movies (the streaming service keeps churning them out at a neck-breaking pace) and their impressive, ever-changing library, it’s easy to understand why there are so many great underrated titles that seem to get looked over.

“Underrated” is certainly a subject term. Some movies you hear buzz about originally but never get around to seeing them, or you overlook others for x, y, and z that deserve a second look. They may not get all the awards or are literally under-rated on IMDb, but they’re still worth seeking out.

Because we know how difficult it can be to keep up with everything on Netflix, we’ve rounded up some of the best underrated movies you probably haven’t seen yet, but definitely should.

Related: The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Universal Pictures

Wanted (2008)

Run Time: 110 min | IMDb: 6.7/10

James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, and Morgan Freeman star in this mind-bending action-thriller that follows a secret fraternity of assassins controlling the world from the shadows. McAvoy plays Wesley, a nobody working a cubicle job who discovers his father was part of this elite group and that he possesses the same abilities that made his dear-old-dad one of the best killers in the game. Freeman lords over the fraternity, handing out kill slips to its members while Jolie plays Fox, a mysterious assassin who trains Wesley to take down a former member of the order gone rogue. There are a few surprises we won’t spoil here, but it’s the slo-mo action sequences that really earn this flick a place on our list.

New Line

Now and Then (1995)

Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffman, Thora Birch, and Ashleigh Aston Moore play younger versions of stars Rosie O’Donnell, Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith, and Rita Wilson in this quintessentially 90s tale of a group of young girls who form a friendship that carries them into their adult lives. The girls spend a life-changing summer together, investigating a mysterious death and learning more about themselves in the process before reuniting years later where they confront past mistakes. It’s a heartwarming ode to friendship supported by a truly talented group of young actresses.