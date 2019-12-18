The Best Underrated Movies You Should Be Watching On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: December 18th There are a lot of movies on Netflix right now. Taking into account all their original movies (the streaming service keeps churning them out at a neck-breaking pace) and their impressive, ever-changing library, it’s easy to understand why there are so many great underrated titles that seem to get looked over. “Underrated” is certainly a subject term. Some movies you hear buzz about originally but never get around to seeing them, or you overlook others for x, y, and z that deserve a second look. They may not get all the awards or are literally under-rated on IMDb, but they’re still worth seeking out. Because we know how difficult it can be to keep up with everything on Netflix, we’ve rounded up some of the best underrated movies you probably haven’t seen yet, but definitely should. Related: The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked Ex Machina (2014) Run Time: 108 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller breathed new life into the tired A.I. trope when it landed in theaters a few years ago. The film focuses on a naïve young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) who’s selected amongst a pool of applicants to evaluate a new A.I. lifeform. The poor kid is whisked away to a remote villa to spend time with the eerily-human-looking robot, Ava (Alicia Vikander) and her eccentric, often cruel creator Nathan (Oscar Isaac), a genius with an ego to match his talent. The film takes some twists you don’t expect, and Isaac gives cinema one of its greatest dance sequences, in case you needed more reason to watch. Add To Netflix Queue Now and Then (1995) Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 6.8/10 Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffman, Thora Birch, and Ashleigh Aston Moore play younger versions of stars Rosie O’Donnell, Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith, and Rita Wilson in this quintessentially 90s tale of a group of young girls who form a friendship that carries them into their adult lives. The girls spend a life-changing summer together, investigating a mysterious death and learning more about themselves in the process before reuniting years later where they confront past mistakes. It’s a heartwarming ode to friendship supported by a truly talented group of young actresses. Add To Netflix Queue Run Time: 97 min | IMDb: 7/10 If you like your wanderlust just a bit on the weird side, may we recommend this adventure comedy starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe. Dano plays Hank, a man marooned on an island, ready to commit suicide, before a corpse washes ashore. Radcliffe plays the dead man, whom Hank soon befriends and discovers he can manipulate like a Swiss Army Knife. As Hank treks through the wilderness in search of civilization, he uses the corpse, which slowly comes to life, goes by the name Manny, and, at one point, is used as a jet-ski powered by uncontrollable flatulence, to reconnect with the world around him. It’s strange, there’s lots of farting, but there’s also some great Survivor Man-type of adventuring going on. Add To Netflix Queue

The Bad Batch (2016) Run Time: 118 min | IMDb: 5.3/10 Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour followed up her 2014 horror masterpiece A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, with this dystopian horror flick, one that imagines a cannibalistic wasteland confined to the territory of the state of Texas. Undesirables are sent there to fend for themselves. Suki Waterhouse stars as one of these “bad batch” people, a young girl named Arlen who’s cast out of society, forced to fend for herself, and becomes the victim of cannibals. She loses and arm and a leg but finds a certain grit and steel of will, one that leads her to meet Miami Man (Jason Momoa, having a lot of fun) and discovering a place called Comfort run by a mysterious man named Dream (Keanu Reeves). The plot is way out in left field for most of the film, but the performances and the striking visuals make it worthy of a watch. Add To Netflix Queue Sleeping with Other People (2015) Run Time: 101 min | IMDb: 6.5/10 Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie star in this hilarious rom-com about a couple of sex addicts who find love with each other after some obligatory mishaps, of course. Brie is Lainey, a young woman (cheating on her boyfriend with a married man), who goes to a meeting for sex addicts and runs into the man she lost her virginity in college to, Jake (Sudeikis). The two become friends again, end up falling for each other, and go through some pretty rough sh*t before they’re able to make a go for it. Sudeikis proves himself capable of leading-man status, and Brie banks on the kind of neurotic comedy she’s known for, so despite a sometimes lack-luster script, this one works. Add To Netflix Queue Camp X-Ray (2014) Run Time: 117 min | IMDb: 6.9/10 Kristen Stewart couldn’t be further from her role as a lovelorn teenager in the Twilight franchise with her performance here as a guard at one of the most controversial prisons in the U.S. Guantanamo Bay is the centerpiece of Camp X-Ray, a harsh, unforgiving place where detainees are striped of their right and dehumanized for the sake of God and country. Stewart plays Amy, a young guard who forms a relationship with Ali Amir (Peyman Moaadi), a man held prisoner following the 9/11 attacks. The two slowly form a friendship that eventually threatens Amy’s career and Amir’s life. Again, the acting is what elevates this flick above the standard not-all-Muslims-are-terrorists fare that dominated Hollywood post 9/11. Add To Netflix Queue