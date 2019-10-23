The Best Underrated Movies You Should Be Watching On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: October 23rd

There are a lot of movies on Netflix right now. Taking into account all their original movies (the streaming service keeps churning them out at a neck-breaking pace) and their impressive, ever-changing library, it’s easy to understand why there are so many great underrated titles that seem to get looked over.

“Underrated” is certainly a subject term. Some movies you hear buzz about originally but never get around to seeing them, or you overlook others for x, y, and z that deserve a second look. They may not get all the awards or are literally under-rated on IMDb, but they’re still worth seeking out.

Because we know how difficult it can be to keep up with everything on Netflix, we’ve rounded up some of the best underrated movies you probably haven’t seen yet, but definitely should.

Ex Machina (2014)

Run Time: 108 min | IMDb: 7.7/10

Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller breathed new life into the tired A.I. trope when it landed in theaters a few years ago. The film focuses on a naïve young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) who’s selected amongst a pool of applicants to evaluate a new A.I. lifeform. The poor kid is whisked away to a remote villa to spend time with the eerily-human-looking robot, Ava (Alicia Vikander) and her eccentric, often cruel creator Nathan (Oscar Isaac), a genius with an ego to match his talent. The film takes some twists you don’t expect, and Isaac gives cinema one of its greatest dance sequences, in case you needed more reason to watch.

Now and Then (1995)

Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffman, Thora Birch, and Ashleigh Aston Moore play younger versions of stars Rosie O’Donnell, Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith, and Rita Wilson in this quintessentially 90s tale of a group of young girls who form a friendship that carries them into their adult lives. The girls spend a life-changing summer together, investigating a mysterious death and learning more about themselves in the process before reuniting years later where they confront past mistakes. It’s a heartwarming ode to friendship supported by a truly talented group of young actresses.

Stardust (2007)

Run Time: 127 min | IMDb: 7.7/10

This adventure fantasy film stars Robert De Niro as a captain of a flying pirate ship and Michelle Pfeiffer as an evil witch, so really, what more could you ask for in a fantasy flick? Charlie Cox stars as Tristan Thorn, a young man pining for a woman he’ll never have. In order to win her affection, he travels beyond the wall guarding his quaint English town against a magical world just next door to retrieve a fallen star. The star’s name is Yvaine (Claire Danes), and she’s actually a woman who manages to up-end Tristan’s life, making him confront his own murky past while battling evil witches, greedy princes, and few other baddies. Did we mention that Robert De Niro plays a pirate captain already?