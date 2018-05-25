Last Updated: May 25th
War films have long-captivated audiences, showcasing tales of both humanity’s cruelty and its nobility. There is no shortage of good military films on Netflix, ranging from Hollywood classics to modern, genre-bending pictures. Here are some of the best war movies on Netflix right now to stream.
Defiance (2008)
Run Time: 137 min, Metascore: 58
Set during the Nazi occupation of Belarus, Defiance stars Daniel Craig and Liev Schrieber as brothers Tuvia and Zus Bielski, who form a community, and later makeshift militia, with a group of Jews who are living out in the woods to avoid capture. Based on real events chronicled in Nechama Tec’s 1993 novel Defiance: The Bielski Partisans, the film was met with mixed reviews upon release, but it would eventually be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Score.
Must be slim pickings if Tropic Thunder made the cut. That movie is awful
Tropic Thunder is not a war movie (and isn’t a comedy)
And D-Day is only considered a turning point in the war by those that passed through the American education system. The war was over, the Soviets beat Germany. All that remained was preventing Stalin taking over all of Europe. The Soviets won the war in Europe