Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The reason The Irishman — Martin Scorsese’s mob epic starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci — isn’t getting a wide release in theaters is due to chains wanting “the movie to play in theaters for three months without simultaneously streaming.” Or so they say. It’s actually because Netflix is dedicating every screen in every cinema in the country to Between Two Ferns.

Imagine how good those ferns will look on the big screen!

Between Two Ferns is a fake talk show where Zach Galifianakis interviews celebrities, well, between two ferns. Previous guests have included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Brad Pitt, and the classic pairing of Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B. The movie, helpfully titled Between Two Ferns: The Movie, includes cameos from Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Tessa Thompson. There’s a flimsy plot involving Galifianakis “and his oddball crew [taking] a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation,” but Between Two Ferns: The Movie is mostly an excuse to hear Don Draper answer a question about being a “hot idiot.”

Directed and co-written by Scott Aukerman (count the Comedy Bang Bang mainstays in the trailer — I see you, Lauren Lapkus and Paul Rust!), Between Two Ferns: The Movie debuts on September 20.