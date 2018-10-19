Getty Image

“I know it when I see it.”

It’s the famous Supreme Court expression on obscenity, and it can also be used to tell the difference between Good Nicolas Cage Movies and Bad Nicolas Cage Movies. For instance, Mandy, the LSD freakout where Cage gets into a chainsaw fight and slugs a bottle of vodka while screaming in the bathroom (also, there’s a Cheddar Goblin), is a Good Nicolas Cage Movie. But so many other projects in his filmography with equally out-there premises and therefore should be a blast to watch, like the apocalyptic thriller Left Behind or historical would-be epic Season of the Witch, are Bad Nicolas Cage Movies.

That brings me to Between Worlds, which features a sex scene where Cage reads an erotic book titled Memories by Nicolas Cage. I’m not sure whether it’s Good or Bad yet; it hasn’t been released yet. But I’ve seen the poster, and folks, I know a masterpiece when I see it.



There are a few things to discuss, but first, the plot description.

“The story follows Joe, a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and child. He meets Julie, a spiritually gifted woman who enlists Joe in a desperate effort to find the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie. But the spirit of Joe’s dead wife Mary proves stronger, possessing the young woman’s body and determined to settle her unfinished business with the living.“

Nothing about the poster, where Cage is engulfed in flames while holding a gun and wearing sunglasses (smart for the fire, though), says, “Lonely widower tangles with demons (?) to talk (??) to his dead daughter again.” It’s great.

Also, the distribution rights to Between Worlds belong to the home of Power Rangers, Saban Films, and now I need to see a sequel where Cage plays Bulk and Skull. Also also, it’s hard to believe “vengeance is born in hell” hasn’t been used as a movie tagline until 2018, so good on you, Between Worlds. I can’t wait to watch a double feature of this and the John Travolta speed boat movie.

Between Worlds does not have a release date yet. Let’s see it again.