Gramercy

The Coen brothers, Joel and Ethan, have made two dozen movies, none of which are sequels. That’s a rarity in our franchise-obsessed culture, and although they could make millions with the further adventures of Anton Chigurh, they have no interest in No Country for More Old Men. The brothers’ sequel-averse tendency extends to one of their most obsessed-over films, The Big Lebowski, but they reportedly gave John Turturro permission to make a spin-off centered around his bowling-obsessed character, Jesus.

In a recent interview with the Independent, Turturro offered an update on Going Places, which also doubles as a remake of a 1974 French film with the same title. “It’s a bit of a racy movie. It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters,” the Gloria Bell star said. “I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail.”

Turturro called Going Places, which also stars Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tatou, a “very human comedy” and said that the Coens gave their blessing. “They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” he added. “They said, you gotta do it ’cause we’re not doing it! If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

John Turturro plays Jesus Quintana in Going Places, a film about a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.

Ah yes, the whole “sexually-charged bowler from a mid-1990s cult comedy who’s on the run with hairdresser” synopsis. That old chestnut.

Going Places still does not have an official release date.

(Via Independent)