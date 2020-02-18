Pete Davidson Has Big Dirtbag Energy In The ‘Big Time Adolescence’ Trailer

The term “big d*ck energy” wasn’t coined for Pete Davidson (that honor belongs to Anthony Bourdain), but it’s become synonymous with the SNL star, who’s poised to have a, well, big 2020. There’s the Netflix special, the movie with Judd Apatow (King of Staten Island, loosely based on the comedian’s life), and Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence.

Written and directed by Jason Orley, Big Time Adolescence follows a high school student (played by American Vandal‘s Griffin Gluck) who seeks life wisdom from an unmotivated college dropout (Pete Davidson, looking like “The Real Slim Shady”-era Eminem). Wisdom like, “When you get older you realize that’s kinda all life is: Just a bunch of scribbles and dicks and violence, all in a void.” The comedy premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, where it was greeted with positive reviews, particularly for Davidson’s performance. “Davidson’s first major movie performance doesn’t give him a big moment, but it’s littered with many engaging smaller ones rich with implications about his aimless trajectory,” IndieWire‘s Eric Kohn wrote. Big dirtbag energy?

Big Time Adolescence, which also stars Sydney Sweeney, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, Thomas Barbusca, Emily Arlook, Oona Laurence, and Jon Cryer, plays select theaters on March 13 before premiering on Hulu on March 20.