Bill Hader Really Wants People To Help Save FilmStruck, His ‘Favorite Thing On Earth’

11.04.18 2 hours ago

HBO

Anyone who’s watched Documentary Now! knows Bill Hader is not only a comic genius. He’s also a major cinephile. (He’s also a major bibliophile, as this charming New York Times piece revealed.) When word hit last week that the streaming service FilmStruck — which caters to fans of classic, foreign, and alternative cinema — was suddenly closing at the even of November, the actor, writer, director, SNL alum, and recent Emmy winner was among the most famous people crushed by the news.

The creator of Barry was at the IndieWire Honors ceremony Friday night, where he was honored alongside Natalie Portman, Constance Wu, and Amandla Stenberg. He decided to celebrate by shilling for the service, which is to be shuttered at the end of November after two years. Hader called it “my favorite thing on Earth,” and he asked people to sign the petition that hit Change.org soon after the announcement came last Friday.

“I know there’s a lot bigger fish to fry right now in the world,” Hader said. “But in my little kingdom, if we could save FilmStruck, that would be awesome.”

