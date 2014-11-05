Bill Murray And Most Of The Cast Of ‘Ghostbusters’ Reunited For EW And ‘Today’

The way that Bill Murray talks about that idea of a third Ghostbusters film that has been haunting us all for years, you’d think that he’d be the one missing star in a reunion of the original film’s cast. That’s why it’s so amazing that Entertainment Weekly and Today did the unthinkable and not only got Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver and Ivan Reitman together, but they also managed to bring in Peter Venkman himself for one hell of a memorable time. Al Roker was the luckiest man on television, as he got to interview the cast (Dan Aykroyd was presumably investigating UFOs) and the 30-year old classic’s director, and obviously he had to take a shot and ask Murray about the possibility of Ghostbusters 3.

“I knew it was going to be a huge movie,” Murray said of the 1984 blockbuster that has inspired more nostalgic blog features this year than arguably any movie in history, but when Ghostbusters superfan Roker turned the screws about Ghostbusters 3 with some help from his castmates, Murray joked, “I said the money’s not right yet,” before offering a sincere excuse: “It’s really hard to recreate something that was so beautiful, so wonderful.” But he still thinks that Paul Feig’s “Ghostbabes” is a great idea.