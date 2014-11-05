Bill Murray And Most Of The Cast Of ‘Ghostbusters’ Reunited For EW And ‘Today’

The way that Bill Murray talks about that idea of a third Ghostbusters film that has been haunting us all for years, you’d think that he’d be the one missing star in a reunion of the original film’s cast. That’s why it’s so amazing that Entertainment Weekly and Today did the unthinkable and not only got Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver and Ivan Reitman together, but they also managed to bring in Peter Venkman himself for one hell of a memorable time. Al Roker was the luckiest man on television, as he got to interview the cast (Dan Aykroyd was presumably investigating UFOs) and the 30-year old classic’s director, and obviously he had to take a shot and ask Murray about the possibility of Ghostbusters 3.
“I knew it was going to be a huge movie,” Murray said of the 1984 blockbuster that has inspired more nostalgic blog features this year than arguably any movie in history, but when Ghostbusters superfan Roker turned the screws about Ghostbusters 3 with some help from his castmates, Murray joked, “I said the money’s not right yet,” before offering a sincere excuse: “It’s really hard to recreate something that was so beautiful, so wonderful.” But he still thinks that Paul Feig’s “Ghostbabes” is a great idea.
No Rick Moranis? C’mon guy!
Way to bail on the reunion, Harold Ramis.
Too soon?
Dan Aykroyd has been going on about a new Ghostbusters forever now and when there is finally a reunion he’s a no-show? Even Bill Murray showed up god dammit!
This is almost comical in its ridiculousness. The brain behind the operation is left out to have the body kind of just do its thing. So odd. Just get together you people! This is the Zeppelin of movies. Just makes the fans nuts by vague suggestions and innuendos.
Strange Dan Akroyd was a no show. Could be he’s not on friendly terms with Bill for turning down GB3.