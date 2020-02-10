At Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, the lack of a host didn’t matter much (or at all) since a lot of wonderful presenters were on hand. In fact, a strong lead-in from Steve Martin and Chris Rock led to Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton being whoa-tastic. Then Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig took the audience in the palm of their hands with an offbeat and (possibly too) quirky presentation that was slightly passive aggressive (but very funny) while introducing Production Design and Costume Design categories.

Naturally, they joined Natalie Portman in roasting the Academy for its lack of female representation in the Best Director nominee pool. Then things got super weird and sort-of musical and honestly, a little confusing. It was still a pretty effective comedic turn from the two SNL alums (with a little bit of everything), but Grammy VIP Billie Eilish’s puzzled face said a lot. Some might say that it even set a mood.

billie eilish is NOT a fan of this bit pic.twitter.com/08n67Kh3gM — Whitney Jefferson (@twitney) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish’s reaction to Kristen and Maya’s boomer humor is priceless #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/mjuIJy5N95 — Samia Rafeh (@samiarafeh) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

And the Oscar goes to @billieeilish’s reaction to the terrible jokes written for Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph #Oscars pic.twitter.com/u1ZOaf3rNL — sara (@srogers_03) February 10, 2020

Well, not everyone felt that way. A lot of people actually enjoyed Kristen and Maya’s turn on the stage! Maybe they should even host next year. They couldn’t possibly pull a Kevin Hart on everyone.

moving forward, i need kristen wiig and maya rudolph to host everything ever — jordan doww (@JordanDoww) February 10, 2020

Every awards show should: — Be under 2 hours

— Have Laura Dern win at least one award

— Have some combination of Tina Fey/Maya Rudolph/Kristen Wiig/Amy Poehler host

— Have Lady Gaga sing a Sound of Music medley — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 10, 2020

Petition for Kristen Wiig & Maya Rudolph to host the show going forward #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gSwHwqr7rH — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 10, 2020

Ok so Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig host next year. Done. — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) February 10, 2020

You can judge for yourself on how Rudolph and Wiig did onstage by watching their two introductory segments below. Fine work, ladies.