There have been plenty of movies where straight actors and actresses play gay characters. Too many! But there has never been a mainstream movie where every straight character is played by a gay actor or actress — at least until Bros. The comedy, co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, “has made history by setting a historic all LGBTQ+ principal cast,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “What’s more, all of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ+ actors and actresses.”

Bros, which is also the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio (Universal Pictures), stars Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as two gay men who are “maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love.” The Billy on the Street and Difficult People actor wrote the script with Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), who will also direct.

Following the comedy’s announcement, Eichner tweeted, “This is the best thing EVER! I could not possibly be more excited to tell you the ENTIRE main cast for my rom com BROS will be ALL openly LGBTQ+ actors!!! Yes, even in all the straight roles! This is a first for a major studio film. LET’S MAKE HISTORY!!!” The rest of the cast includes TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, and Guy Branum.

This is the best thing EVER! I could not possibly be more excited to tell you the ENTIRE main cast for my rom com BROS will be ALL openly LGBTQ+ actors!!! Yes, even in all the straight roles! This is a first for a major studio film. LET’S MAKE HISTORY!!! https://t.co/foLNecGlUU — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 23, 2021

Let’s go lesbians, indeed. Bros opens on August 12, 2022.

