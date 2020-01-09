The first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the Harley Quinn spin-off starring Margot Robbie, focused on the former-Dr. Harleen Quinzel breaking up with “Mr. J” and finding her girl gang. Those elements are both there in the new (and final) trailer, but we also get a better look at the film’s villains, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina). Black Mask is named as such because he wears — get this — a Gimp-like black mask, and he and Victor appear to team up against Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya. Also, and this is very important, the colorful trailer is set to a Bjork song. Joker, this ain’t.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey opens on February 7.