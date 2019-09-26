A Tiny Sliver Of ‘Birds Of Prey’ Footage Reveals A Moment Straight From The Comics

Aside from a short first-look video and a recent poster, Warner Bros. is doing everything it can to delay revealing anything significant with its meager promotional materials for Margot Robbie’s Suicide Squad spin-off, Birds of Prey. And, yes, there is a leaked teaser trailer out there somewhere on the World Wide Web, but since it was leaked, it doesn’t really count as “official” promotion. What does count, though — albeit very briefly — is WarnerMedia’s new “Diversity and Inclusion Interim Report” video featuring CEO John Stankey.

WarnerMedia, the parent company behind Warner Bros. that’s owned by AT&T, is the new entertainment conglomerate behind the HBO Max streaming service and other shenanigans. As interesting as that all might be to some, though, the most intriguing part of the new video is actually a brief look at some behind-the-scenes footage from Birds of Prey. Specifically, if you turn to the 1:13 mark, you’ll see Robbie and director Cathy Yan looking at a monitor. And why is this cool? Because Robbie’s Harley Quinn costume appears to be decked out for some roller derby.

Along with the fact that the location they’re shooting on looks an awful lot like a skating rink, it seems Birds of Prey will be digging into Quinn’s time as a murderous roller derby girl in the comics. During the character’s standalone comic from 2014 to 2016, when she was at odds with the Joker, she took various odd jobs to make ends meet. One of these was as a rather enthusiastic member of a women’s roller derby team. It was great.

You can check out the WarnerMedia video below.